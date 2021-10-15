Shellady: Staying grounded in the Midwest

I am writing this on National Farmers Day – October the 12th. Did you know that there was such a day? It is the first time I have ever heard of it in my 56 years on this earth. I am not sure why but come to think of it, there are a lot of days that are dedicated to things that I have never heard of, but you’d think that I would have heard of National Farmers Day seeing that we do have an actual farm. October the 15th is National Cheese Curd Day and the 22nd is National Nut Day – they could have just named that one National Congress Day if you get my drift.

It is both nice and comforting having some roots in the agricultural community. The world is getting crazier and crazier – sometimes to the point that I don’t recognize my country. The mandates and scare tactics that meet me every morning when I wake up verge on oppression and merge into depression. The country folk I know are the most grounded people and I could not be happier to be associated with them. The agricultural community is made up of some of the most common sensical people I know. I felt so strongly about it that I went out and bought the website commonsensocrat.com. I still haven’t done anything with it and need some help developing it, but I think it will become more and more popular as the world continues to lose its way.

I work for RFD-TV in Nashville. I am a markets anchor during the day on their news show. I get to talk about the markets, mostly agriculturally related, all day long and I love it. I also talk about other markets, things I know farmers are involved with like stocks, bonds and other investment vehicles. You may have seen me on other news shows. I have done a lot for CNN, Bloomberg and Fox Business News to name a few. My calling card is the Holstein trading jacket that I wear. Most people don’t know my name, but they do know the Cow Guy. I pride myself on the way that I was brought up, with a lot of common sense which fits right in to the farming and ranching communities. I like nothing better than to sidle up to the bar in a small-town tavern and talk about the weather, markets and the crazies in Washington. That’s my idea of a great Friday night out. I really think that the country community is the last place in America that still has their wits about them.

They have not been spoilt by the "woke" crowd and are not easily swayed by whatever social justice issue is the flavor of the day. The middle of America is sometimes referred to as "fly over" country and I don’t think that could be further from the truth. I think it should be referred to as "come on over" country. It is the backbone of our very being and represents the best of our country. The middle of America knows the value of a dollar and the feeling of sweat on your brow. They know the feeling of pulling all-nighters out in the field and sleeping with calving mothers. There is a certain knowledge that comes with being so close to nature, life and death, that makes one a more well-rounded human being with both compassion and composure. I had some pretty real experiences as a young boy that I still take with me today.

The first was early on in our family’s dairy business experiment. We did it for about 15 years before labor was hard to find and my father’s health began to decline. My brother and I were about 11 and 12 years old respectively. We were in the barn with my father as one of our cows was trying to give birth. My father tried everything he could do to help her before he had to make a call to the "millionaire big animal vet" as he called him.

My father loved animals more than he loved people. He pampered his pets with the best he could afford. If he did have to call out the vet, he would shadow him, constantly looking over his shoulder so he could administer the same care if it happened again so as to not incur the astronomical call out fee that the vet was charging – or at least that is what he told my brother and me. It was a brutally cold evening, and it was just the three of us initially in the barn before my dad finally relented and called in the help.

Once help arrived, I witnessed my first birth, my first distressed birth. The calf came out OK and everything worked out. The rough patch was when my father instructed my brother and me to watch the young calf and to not let it fall into the manure trough that ran behind the cows while they stood and were being milked. My dad was going to step out and pay the vet. He was gone all of five minutes before this newborn, stronger than both my brother and me, began to move around and, you guessed it, fell right into the manure trough. He was furious and we were embarrassed. The calf cleaned up, better than we did and things calmed down before we were able to climb in bed, way after our bedtime. The event left an impression on me, and I know it affected my brother. To be that close to life, and maybe death, was a startling and a great lesson for two young boys.

That is the fabric of life.

Watching my dad cry when he lost a milk cow was life. Seeing the joy of a newborn animal was also a great life moment that I think more people should witness. Knowing where that food comes from, how hard it is to harvest and milk, might make a millennial or two think about how they grow the coffee for that triple, venti, half sweet, caramel macchiato they order every day. Or maybe how they raise the chickens for that chicken salad sandwich in their backpack. It helps to have some grounding as to where these things come from.

I know it helped me – and still does.

Scott Shellady serves as markets anchor for RFD-TV and appears regularly on CNBC, Bloomberg, CNN and Fox Business News.

