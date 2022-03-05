Shellady: Russian invasion of Ukraine has ripple effect

Well, our worst fears have come true. We recently have seen Russia invade Ukraine. The reasons are many, but all are unjustified. It is evil and Putin is now a pariah. The knock-on effects are just starting, and they are going to be huge.

Let’s start with wheat. In the last year, wheat is up by 56%. Yep, how do you like that? If you are a producer, I am sure that those numbers look good, but the price has been very volatile. Limit up one day and limit down the next.

How about corn, you ask? Corn is up 31% over the last year. The Ukraine is a big exporter of corn, too. Just think about it, what if the Ukraine can’t get a crop in the ground this year? They may be occupied, and the farmers may not be able to get in the field. What happens if they can’t get it in the ground, or can’t get it out of the ground or for that matter they can’t ship it out of their closed ports? I think you can see where I am going with this.

The world will have to come to the US for their grains. This has shown up already in the prices of these products. The difficult thing to imagine is what if Ukraine doesn’t have a crop? It is almost like the trade doesn’t want to even contemplate that idea. This week, I had the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack on my show. I asked him if the administration had begun to think of a contingency plan about what might happen if things get much worse in Ukraine. Basically, he said that they are watching very closely. I hope that is true and I hope that they get a plan fast.

I have a show on RFD-TV. I get to talk to a lot of smart market analysts and hear their opinions on what is happening out there when it comes to the markets and the crops in the fields. We are seeing some historic price changes. I have been in the industry of trading for 35 years and have only seen something like what we are going through maybe two or three times before. The producer is in the catbird seat but still needs to manage a pretty efficient marketing plan. Any mistakes will be punished by this volatile market very quickly.

But once again, the farmer is in the cross hairs of an international event. They may not be necessarily on the front lines, but their businesses surely are. The issue of a free Ukraine or one under Soviet rule has roiled the markets for those small farming businesses across the country. It just seems with every one-off lifetime event; the farmer is in the middle of it. COVID, a Chinese trade war and now Russia and the Ukraine have kept the U.S. agricultural industry on its toes for sure.

I have written about some things that have hampered our producers this year. The positive side of higher prices is higher output prices. The negative side of higher prices is much higher input prices. We have an amazingly difficult inflation problem in this country. It currently stands at 7.5% which is a 40-year high. That brings us back to 1982. You know, Michael Jackson had just released his "Thriller" album, the number one movie at the box office was "E.T." and I was a junior in high school. I have very vivid memories of the time with adverts on the TV about car loans at 18%. Yep. That is right. I remember those days well because I was in the market to buy a car. It was a crazy insane time, and we were coming down from something called "Stagflation."

What is "Stagflation," you ask? It is a nasty combination of higher interest rates, higher unemployment with low to no economic growth. We had high inflation and high interest rates to fight the inflation problem and the unintended consequence of the higher interest rates was people being put out of work. And to make the comparison even more compelling, the whole thing started over the oil shortage of the late '70s. Sound familiar? We must get ahold of ourselves because there may be some difficult times ahead. Now we must add to that mix a major conflict in Eastern Europe, and we may have a tinderbox that no one wants to think about. As I write, the Russians are slowly and methodically encircling some of the larger cities in Ukraine. I shudder to think of what is around the corner.

I would be remiss if I didn’t mention the state of the union speech given by President Joe Biden this week. It was long on rhetoric and short on accomplishments/plans just like they always are — no matter what side of the aisle you are on. He touched on inflation but not very deep. I have described a lot of issues above in this column that would all have been good topics to touch upon in the speech, but it didn’t happen. The only agricultural reference was to the meat packers. Oh well.

So, the clarion has gone out to the producers and ranchers in this country. Make sure that your marketing plans have been tried and tested. This will also be the year of using the option market if you haven’t already done so. I think that it will be very difficult to manage your marketing plan with just straight cash sales and futures sales. You will need to use every tool that you have access to. For this is going to be a volatile year and I don’t think it is going away anytime soon. You make much better decisions when you are not rested and have a coherent plan.

If you are stretched and stressed, you can make some pretty bad decisions and get yourself in a bit of trouble.

Good luck.

