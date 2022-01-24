Online ag financing expanding

ST. LOUIS — A growing number of farmers are trading the face-to-face meeting in the banker’s office with the click of a mouse.

Online ag lending is becoming more and more popular, as it offers ease of access and other benefits.

“It is a growing thing,” said Joe Springer, managing director of core markets at Compeer Financial. “I don’t have any statistics to back that up, but there are a plethora of opportunities out there for people to transact and borrow money, whether for input financing, equipment financing or real estate. All that is becoming a bigger and bigger part of the ag space.”

Online borrowing is more common with basic purchases, though more sophisticated deals are increasingly being consummated online. The basic ones often include equipment.

“It seems that the more transactional the nature of the loan, the more it’s likely to go online,” said Matt Hardecke, senior vice president of agriculture and commercial lending at Enterprise Bank and Trust in St. Louis. “Borrowers can go on johndeere.com and set up a loan. That kind of thing is mostly what’s going online.”

As with everything, there are pros and cons to online lending. Convenience may be at the top of the pro list.

“Applicants can do it whenever they want, 24 hours a day,” Springer said. “If they’re on their tractor working ground or something, they have that opportunity.”

The internet can also make it easier for farmers to compare various offers.

“They can try to get the terms they want and find different opportunities online by searching different sites,” Springer said.

The downside may be lack of specifics.

“Many times they want advice,” Springer said. “For instance, when you’re borrowing money to purchase a farm or to refinance, there’s collateral with that. They don’t have that opportunity online. Term’s another thing. Should you purchase real estate for 15 years, 20 or 30? That piece of helping them understand what’s the best term is one of the cons to the opportunity to finance online.”

Hardecke agrees that farmers may feel more comfortable with so-called transactional purchases.

“There’s no relationship there; you’re just buying a tractor,” he said. “That requires very limited information — just a credit score most of the time.”

Farmers with large spreads and more complex operations may be more interested in meeting in person with their lender.

“Full-time farmers are planning finances for the year and putting together operating budgets,” Hardecke said. “If a borrower turns to transactional lending for that they could quickly get in trouble. I think that over time we’ll see more equipment and input purchases financed this way. They typically require less discussion with the loan officers.”

Other farm needs are increasingly being financed online.

“Financing of inputs is probably the most popular right now — things such as seed, fertilizer and chemicals,” Springer said. “Equipment is starting to become more popular, though a lot of that is done at the dealership.”

Land purchases are also finding their way onto computers and smart devices.

“Real estate is a piece of online borrowing,” Springer said. “More companies are starting to post sales online with the opportunity finance in that one-stop shop. It’s becoming a trend that is starting to increase, and I think it will continue to increase.”

Despite the tendency for online financing, the connection between borrower and lender will also play a role.

“The primary relationship isn’t changing, but how that relationship is managed is,” Hardecke said. “I communicate with some of my clients usually by text or email. They want to see me once a quarter or once a year and have a heart-to-heart discussion. Intermediate discussion is not going to be in person. But with things like expansion of their farm, they still want to sit across the table and look you in the eye.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0