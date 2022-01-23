Land investment relates to farm income, recreation needs

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — When farmland prices shoot up by 29% in one year while interest rates at the bank hover at a fraction of a percent, it isn’t difficult to see why investors would pay attention.

“It was a perfect storm last year,” says Roger Johnson, ag land Realtor with the Farmers National Company in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

The past year saw farmland prices skyrocket while banks were paying paltry returns on investments. That was always bound to attract outside investors to the farmland market, Johnson says. But Iowa and other Midwestern states haven’t really seen the influx of billionaire land investors such as Bill Gates or Ted Turner.

One reason for that is some Midwestern states have laws regarding corporate farmland ownership. Another is that some of the ultra-rich land investors are also looking at the idea of preserving wide-open spaces and natural resources that are more likely to be found in sparsely populated western mountain states. Ranches in the Rockies have better views than farmsteads in the flatlands.

The reasons investors look at farmland also vary, according to Wendong Zhang, a professor of economics at Iowa State University who runs Iowa State’s annual farmland value survey. One is for recreational purposes. That has always been a factor more for low-quality farmland and timber or for land near metropolitan areas — often been connected to hunting access. It may have become a bigger factor in the last two years because some urban residents may have been looking for an outdoor escape from the pandemic.

“People appreciated open spaces more,” Zhang explains.

That became especially helpful if the area was close enough to a metropolitan area to be useful, and if there was broadband access so the owner could work from that property.

Another factor has been inflation, both high and low. When inflation was low and interest rates were low, land became attractive for some investors looking for a bigger return. Now that inflation appears to be increasing and the stock market is volatile, some investors may see land as a safer investment.

But Zhang says another factor may be coming into play.

Farmers have been the recipients of large government payments in recent years, first through the market facilitation payments aimed at offsetting trade losses and then through COVID aid payments. Some investors may be looking to capture some of that money.

More likely is the fact that farmers have money to invest because of those payments and they are sinking it into land.

Albert Ross, commercial loan officer at First Mid Bank and Trust in Bloomington, Illinois, said several of the new, first-time landowners are in their 50s and 60s with $1 or $2 million in savings to invest from white-collar careers, sometimes in ag-related jobs.

Johnson says most farmland buyers in Iowa and surrounding states are still farmers. Those who are investors tend to be people who still have a connection to the land. Either they grew up on a farm or they have some family connection to the farm. They see land as a stable investment that is also somehow connecting them to their heritage.

Of course, it doesn’t hurt that land has been a pretty good investment for some people.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0