Iowa farmer served at sea during Korean conflict

LAKE VIEW, Iowa — The sounds of war were only quiet a short time before the United States found itself embroiled in another war caused by the North Korean invasion of South Korea in 1950.
Paul Nieland remembered World War II. He was 15 when it ended, and his brother Arthur was killed in 1944.
Nieland, 91, graduated from high school in 1948. He spent three years on the family farm before enlisting on his 21st birthday.
“I didn’t want to be in the Army,” he says. “So I enlisted in the Navy on my birthday — Jan. 9, 1951.”
After his service was over, Nieland returned to his parents’ farm near Breda, Iowa. He worked with his father for two years before starting out on his own.
During his tour of duty, he was connected to two ships — the USS Bayonne, primarily used for weather purposes, and the USS Hamul, a ship Nieland says was used to repair destroyers.
“On the Bayonne, we had 320 men and our home port was in Yokosuka, Japan,” he says. “We would send up balloons to get weather readings.”
After 13 months, Nieland was sent home for leave before arriving on the Hamul at its home port in Long Beach, California.
“We pretty much just fixed destroyers,” he says. “They would come to the port in fours, and we tied them up to our ship so we could work on them.”
Nieland says he was fortunate to spend the war in relative safety.
“We did fire our guns in Japan, but I was very safe,” he says. “Others were not.”
He was discharged in 1954 and returned to the family farm in west central Iowa. Not long after that, he met Connie Leiting at a New Year’s Eve party. The two eventually married on Aug. 31, 1955.
Paul and Connie were married 65 years before she died just over four months ago. They had five children, all of whom worked on the farm.
The Nielands rented the family’s 150-acre farm and eventually began buying their own ground.
“My first farm, I didn’t talk to the banker before I paid $551 an acre for it,” he says with a chuckle. “After the sale, the banker told me to come in and he’d take care of us. That banker helped us out more than once.”
On another occasion, the banker told Nieland he would go in 50-50 with him on the purchase of some land. After the sale, the banker said he thought Paul should own the ground on his own.
“He says ‘Why don’t you take it?’ and I told him I didn’t have that kind of money,” Nieland says. “He kind of smiles and said, ‘My wife has some special money, so she’ll loan some to you.’”
Connie worked as a nurse before concentrating on the farm and growing their family. Their son Brian eventually took over the day-to-day operation of the farm, although Paul still helps if he can.
Today, Paul’s grandson, Aaron Nieland, rents his ground.
“All those guys work pretty hard,” he says. “I’m happy to see the land staying in our family.”
Nieland says he is proud of his service. He and Connie used to attend reunions of crew members of the ships.
“We had good people on those ships,” he says. “I’m proud of what we did back then.”
Inside Rivian's test drive operation in Normal
Storage area is built into the rear seats of a Rivian R1T pickup on display at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
A Rivian R1T pickup truck goes over the side of a 45 degree embankment on a test track at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. The company's First Mile event allowed government officials and other invited guests to test drive the first electric truck that was being released to customers on Monday.
A Rivian R1T pickup truck goes over the side of a 45 degree embankment on a test track at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. The company's First Mile event allowed government officials and other invited guests to test drive the first electric truck that was being released to customers on Monday.
A Rivian R1T pickup truck goes over the side of a 45-degree embankment on a test track at the Normal automotive plant, Sept. 26.
A Rivian R1T pickup is parked at the Normal plant on Sunday. Midwestern states are entering into an agreement to develop an electric vehicle infrastructure.
A Rivian R1T pickup truck was driven at the First Mile event at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
A Rivian R1T pickup truck was driven during the First Mile event at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. The company's First Mile event allowed government officials and other invited guests to test drive the first electric truck that was being released to customers on Monday.
A Rivian R1T pickup truck is ready for a test drive an event at the Normal plant.
A display on Sunday at the First Mile event at Rivian's Normal plant shows different charging options.
The storage tunnel on the Rivian R1T pickup truck goes through the body of the truck that was on display at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
What would be an engine compartment on a gasoline fueled pickup truck is a storage compartment of the Rivian R1T pickup truck that was on display at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
A storage compartment under the bed of the Rivian R1T pickup truck allows for a full-size spare as the truck was on display at the First Mile event at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
The interior of the Rivian R1T pickup truck is filled with leather surfaces and glass cockpit instrumentation as it was displayed at the First Mile event at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
Those who purchase a Rivian R1T pickup truck can take delivery at a special customer delivery station that was built outside the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
The skateboard chassis of a Rivian R1T pickup is on display at the customer delivery office at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
The heart of the Rivian R1T pickup truck is the rechargeable battery pack, which is made up of hundreds of Samsung lithium ion batteries. The pack is on display at the customer delivery center at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
A Rivian R1T pickup is driven Sunday on the Normal plant's test track, which the factory opened to media and other officials. The "First Mile" event allowed invited guests to test drive the first electric truck that was being released to customers on Monday.
A Rivian employee on Sunday at the company's Normal plant makes popcorn on a pull-out kitchen that is an accessory for the R1T electric pickup truck.
A Rivian R1T pickup truck is on display at the company's First Mile event at the Normal automotive plant on Sunday.
A Rivian R1T pickup truck is driven on a 45-degree hill at the automaker's factory in Normal on Sunday. "This is our first opportunity to let our customers and our pre-order holders test drive R1T for the first time, and to meet our team," said Laura Schwab, vice president of sales and marketing.
