International relations, markets key to keeping demand when it comes to ag trade

The Phase I trade deal between the U.S. and China was signed more than a year and a half ago, which means 2021 is the final guaranteed year for the continued Chinese demand.

As Chad Hart looks to the future, he doesn’t expect much change, but said there is plenty of variability ahead.

“That’s the hardest thing to judge,” said Hart, Extension grain marketing economist with Iowa State University. “Phase 1 was a unique trade deal and it’s with China. We haven’t heard much chatter about any sort of progress toward the deal or what it might look like.”

China is trying to rebuild its hog herd, meaning there is an added need for feed. That will keep them coming to the global marketplace, but any cutbacks means less demand for U.S. soybean exports leading to lower prices.

Much of the relationship between the U.S. and other countries revolves around trade agreements and who needs what goods. Hart said just because a country can control who buys a good, it’s not necessarily in control.

“It doesn’t have to influence us, but it’s definitely going to,” he said. “As time goes by (countries) have to adapt to what they can do internally and where they can participate globally. That makes them more active in setting up trade relationships with a lot of different countries.”

However, the market has more than the U.S. producing mass quantities of soybeans. South American countries such as Brazil have established themselves as major players in that commodity group, eating into the U.S. demand. With a trade deal, the U.S. can create demand certainty.

“Trade deals solidify the rules of the game for as long as those agreements are in effect,” Hart said. “Then everyone knows the trade and then we can go guns blazing.”

The EU has also broken into the U.S. share of the Chinese demand, with Europe providing largely dairy and pork, according to the USDA. Australia and New Zealand are also competitors in the wheat markets.

Population amplifies the impact. While China has been adding markets where it is buying product, their demands continue to grow as their population rises. As they recover from African swine fever, their pork demands from the U.S. were high, but those figures are starting to level off. As they bounce back in their livestock sector, it will add demand for soybeans.

“We’ve already been selling more product into China, but as they rebuild their herd, they can produce more internally and buy less externally,” Hart said. “We’ve already seen a shift in demand because of it.”

Hart said the need for feed in China should continue to keep steady demand on the radar.

“The combined impact of increased competition and slower demand growth has reduced U.S. soybean exports below where they would have been if ASF and a weak Real were not present,” he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0