topical top story
HALLOWEEN IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS
PLENTY OF PUMPKINS

Illinois pumpkins: By the numbers

Illinois leads the nation in crop

Owner Mac Condill looks over the pumpkins at The Great Pumpkin Patch in Arthur in 2019. Illinois is the nation's top pumpkin-producing state. 

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

Illinois is the place for pumpkins.

Consider this: Farmers in the top six pumpkin-producing states harvested more than 1 billion pounds of the squash combined in 2020. More than half of that came from our state alone.

564 million 

Pounds of pumpkins grown in Illinois in 2020, as much as the other top five most productive states — California, Indiana, Texas, Virginia and Michigan — combined, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Illinois leads the nation in acreage and yield by far. 

30

Cost, in dollars, per 1,000 pounds of Illinois pumpkins on average, USDA data shows. The low cost is mostly because Illinois pumpkins are grown for processing, meaning a cheaper price compared to their jack-o’-lantern siblings in other states. 

21.3 million

Value, in dollars, of Illinois pumpkin crop in 2020.

15,900

Acres in Illinois devoted to pumpkins. According to the University of Illinois Extension office, the top producing counties are Tazewell, Kankakee, Mason, Logan, Will, Marshall, Kane, Pike, Carroll and Woodford.

85 

Percentage of the world's canned pumpkin packed at the Nestles/Libby’s plant in Morton, according to the village, which bills itself as "The Pumpkin Capital of the World."

2,145

Pounds of state record holder for heaviest pumpkin, set in 2015 by Gene McMullen, of Streator. It held the North American record for 21 days.  

 

