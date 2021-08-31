Illinois, Iowa farmers engage in good-natured ag rivalry

Farming isn’t a sport, but winning sure can feed good.

As two of the three Midwestern “I” states (along with Indiana), Illinois and Iowa regularly jockey for the top spot in corn and soybean production in the nation. While no one doubts that both states are agricultural giants, competition is natural as well as healthy, many agree.

Iowa farmer Jim Greif lives in a divided household. His wife is from Illinois, and they have fun ribbing one another about the superior ag state.

“We do it all the time,” said Greif, chairman of the Iowa Corn Growers Association.

For the past several years, Iowa has led the nation in corn production while Illinois has held the No. 1 spot in soybeans. It hasn’t always been that way, as Illinois passed up Iowa in bean production in 2013 and hasn’t looked back.

Andrew Larson gives the state’s growers and researchers a lot of the credit.

“It’s a huge deal,” said Larson, director of public policy and market development for the Illinois Soybean Association. “In the past few years it’s not just No. 1 by a couple million bushels, it’s No. 1 by a lot. That’s truly indicative of the hard work and care that Illinois growers put into growing their crop every year. Not that Iowa growers don’t, of course.”

Farmers in Illinois have invested heavily in soybean production in recent years as the crop has benefited from advancements in breeding, crop protection and other things.

“Illinois growers have risen to the whole value challenge, from research to work we’re pushing to move soybean plantings up,” Larson said. “It’s proof the whole system works well, and we consistently have taken that top spot and are growing a large and quality crop every year.”

Weather, of course, is an important driver in both corn and soybean production. That may be especially true this year, with some areas getting more favorable precipitation and others lacking. Greif believes it is possible that Illinois could top its neighbor in corn production this year.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s been quite a while,” he said. “But it sounds like this year we’re going to get whipped. There’s a central Illinois area that looks pretty good. We have some burned-up areas here in Iowa. In eastern Iowa we’re going to have a pretty decent crop. It’s not going to be a record-setter. But my beans look excellent this year. I think we’re going to have a really good bean crop.”

Indeed, there is a chance the states could flip-flop in 2021, with Iowa regaining the top spot in beans and Illinois overtaking Iowa in corn. But there may be a slightly better chance that Illinois could be No. 1 in both.

“That would be huge,” Larson said. “These (corn producers) are the same folks growing the soybeans and making sure they have a quality crop. It would be great to have that mantle. It would be a great year to be one and one.”

Ron Tombaugh, who farms near Streator, Illinois, recently recalled some fun with his Missouri counterparts at a conference when he was president of the American Forage and Grassland Council.

“One speaker said that the five counties of Livingston, LaSalle, Woodford, McLean and Ford raise as much corn as all of Missouri,” he said.

Larson believes one reason Illinois has been seated comfortably at the top of the nation’s soybean production is increased double-crop farming, with farmers following wheat with short-season beans. Most of Iowa is too far north for highly successful double-crop farming.

“Double-crop is a fascinating topic, and we’re learning more every year about the benefits of growing a wheat crop, such as soil health,” he said. “Universities have been doing a lot of work to understand that better.

“Most of it is south of I-70, where there’s a longer window. Even this year you see folks doing wheat farther north, and even double-crop. That something where Iowa doesn’t have the advantage because of its geography.”

Despite the annual gamesmanship between corn and soybean growers, residents can boast about other ag goods. Iowa regularly leads the nation in pork production, while Illinois can claim dibs on the top spot for pumpkins.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0