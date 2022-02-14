Illinois farm couple support each other through hard times

GREENVILLE — Back when C.W. and Edie Gaffner got engaged, more than 65 years ago, people didn’t make grand gestures and photograph it all. C.W.’s proposal was simple, but it worked.

“It was not a big event. It was just the two of us. We came home from a date and he pulled a ring box out of the glove compartment,” she said.

“I didn’t get down on my knee, though,” C.W. said.

Edie smiled and said, “No, but it was still special.”

The couple from Greenville first realized they might have a future together at a 4-H skating party when they were 16 and 17 years old.

They attended rival schools in Pocahontas and Greenville. C.W. jokes that the school districts later copied them and merged into one, Greenville.

After they were married, the young couple worked hard to grow the farm.

“We were still young and we could work day and night,” said C.W. But there was still time for fishing and spending time with friends.

They are parents to five children, have 14 grandchildren and four great-grandkids. Their offspring have careers including doctor, teacher, engineer, retired state police, nurse and farmer.

“We can take care of most needs,” Edie joked of the variety.

All of their five children did farm work and worked in the home.

“The girls drove tractors and boys used the microwave,” Edie said.

And everyone knew how to milk, a skill needed with a history of dairy farming started by C.W.’s grandfather. They got out of dairying in 2007 and today grow corn, soybeans and wheat on their centennial farm established in 1910

“All three of our daughters were selected as Illinois Holstein Dutchesses,” C.W. added.

Weathering tough years

As the couple approach their 65th wedding anniversary June 22, faith, family and farm guide them.

”Every Sunday morning we filled a pew at church,” Edie said.

There have certainly been trying times, especially during the farm crisis in the mid-1980s.

C.W. was afraid at one point he might have to sell some of the farmland to survive. Now he’s glad he didn’t as his sons and grandsons continue to farm.

“I was stubborn,” he said with a grin.

Edie also had grit. She worked at Greenville University, got her degree and became a teacher to help support the family and farm, as well as carrying on all the other duties of a farm.

“Mom went back to college at age 45 and graduated. Without her doing this, the farm could have collapsed,” said son Scott Gaffner, their other son involved in the operation today.

“She was the glue that held everything together. Mom was the financial manager who was able to bring the ship upright when we were close to sinking during the 80s with high interest rates. Dad was gifted at hard work, but she brought his fractured plan into order and was instrumental in turning potential devastation into success,” Scott said.

The retired state police lieutenant has taken on the advocacy role at the farm. He replaced his dad as an Illinois Soybean Association board director.

“My brother and I continue the legacy,” Scott said of the farm. He calls brother Jerry “the brains of the operation.”

One of Scott and his wife Jamie’s two sons, Cody, is a senior at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and has already secured a job at Caterpillar. He said working on the farm was always a plus in job interviews.

“I learned a lot with the help of my uncle (Jerry),” said Cody, who has been active in the farm since high school. Cody can see himself carrying on the tradition at the family farm.

“That’s the plan,” he said.

“Cody’s help in the last two years was invaluable during harvest and in the spring,” Jerry said. He brings the latest technology to the farm.

C.W. is as fascinated with the technological developments as his grandson.

“I’d like to be around to see that,” he said of further development of autonomous tractors and virtual control.

Back to the farm

Jerry spent five years in St. Louis working in business. When his parents started talking about scaling back from farming because it was too much for just the two of them, he said, “You hold on.”

He told his parents, “I want my children to learn more than to take out the garbage.” He made that declaration before he and his wife, Sherri, even became parents. The couple decided to move back to Greenville to farm in 1993.

“It didn’t make economic or lifestyle sense,” Jerry said. “Almost 30 years later, I would do it again.”

Jerry said he and his siblings grew up with a good example of a couple working together in sickness and in health, in bad times and good.

“They set a precedent. Love is a decision,” he said.

Scott agreed, “We want to emulate that with our families.”

Scott said as a child in the 1980s, he wasn’t fully aware of the impact of high interest rates and the stress on his parents at the time.

“Mom was great. She held things together,” Scott said.

At age 45 when she went back to school to become an elementary and special education teacher, “some of the other students were the same age as my kids,” Edie said.

“She always worked at the farm, made meals for hired hands and us, helped with homework, washed clothes, and the house always clean. She attended church every Sunday morning, night and Wednesdays. Whew. I don’t know how she did it,” Scott said.

Now C.W. is the family linchpin, helping his wife through health challenges, driving her to cancer clinic appointments and being supportive.

That’s something they’ve shown to their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

“Love perseveres,” Scott said.

