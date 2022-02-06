Illinois Extension educator highlights cattle production changes

URBANA — Travis Meteer joined University of Illinois Extension as a beef educator in 2011.

He grew up on a family farm in Central Illinois where he was was active in 4-H and FFA. He attended Lake Land College on a livestock judging scholarship and transferred to the University of Illinois, where he completed a bachelor’s degree in animal science and a master’s degree in ruminant nutrition.

He has always been involved in his family’s farm. Today, he has his own cattle herd, including both purebred and commercial cows.

IFT: What are the biggest concerns/challenges for cattle producers today?

METEER: First, there will always be challenges. Farmers that can identify challenges and look for opportunity in the challenge are those that will prosper. I enjoy being a resource for cattle producers that need assistance identifying pitfalls and formulating strategies to overcome them.

In my conversations, some commonly discussed challenges are cost control/rising inputs, land availability, price discrepancy between cattle and beef, labor needs/labor costs, and dealing with erratic weather or Mother Nature’s curveballs.

While these challenges are often complex to overcome, sharpening the pencil and being flexible to change are two main components of overcoming challenges. Better pasture management, local feed buys, cover crops, selling freezer beef or expanding local beef sales, strict budget-making with frequent review, and drought planning are all frequently used strategies to overcome challenge.

I always point out the need for a team. Cattle producers need to have strong relationships with accountants, nutritionists, veterinarians, agronomists and your Extension specialist to help solve problems. It takes a trusted team to accurately and quickly navigate challenges.

IFT: What seem to be key areas of interest in beef education to beef producers today?

METEER: I think key areas revolve around the key challenges. However, the range is huge. As one of two educators in the state of Illinois, I am asked to cover it all. From beginners to the most experienced, from cow/calf to feedlot, from seedstock to commercial, from grazing to confinement, from landowners to tenants, I do my very best to be a valued resource for all cattle producers in Illinois.

Some of my favorite areas to help cattle producers are how to reduce feed costs, improve grazing management, design better animal handling facilities, improve stockmanship, select better genetics and general herd management discussions.

IFT: How has Extension training and education changed over the years to meet the needs of producers?

METEER: Extension has played a big role in helping farmers make profitable decisions. Extension has experienced changes to its funding level and also the way farmers obtain information. Information is everywhere today. However, the ability to digest information and provide unbiased recommendations is not everywhere. This is one of the strengths that I bring to my clientele.

Extension continues to evolve with more information available digitally and on demand. I still value the face-to-face conversations and ability to develop relationships with cattleman. The cattle industry is full of great people, and building relationships with those great people is a focus of mine.

IFT: How did the pandemic change the way you do your job in both Extension and as a farmer?

METEER: The pandemic has created some hurdles for in-person events. On the flip side, I think it strengthened the relationships I had already created, and I saw an increase in requests for farm visits and one-on-one consultation. I look to expand digital and online resources to cater to the shift in how people garner information.

Like many cattlemen, I experienced the challenges of stagnant cattle markets, the difficulty of getting freezer beef appointments, and the shortage of parts or repair needs. Largely, the pandemic did not change the day-to-day duties on our family farm.

IFT: What’s new at your family farm?

METEER: Not much is new. If you look at our farm equipment, “used” is a compliment. I say that with a smile, as we don’t have new paint around our place. We have upgraded our cattle-handling facilities and winter water sources. These changes have been welcome. I am always striving to improve our grazing management. I have several geared reels with polywire that I use to subdivide pastures.

We have been heavily using A.I. to improve genetics for years, and now we are doing more embryo transfer work with the purebred Hereford herd. We are expanding our footprint and marketing cattle to a larger area. I am confident that our concentration on balanced, functional, maternal cattle is building a sustainable market for us.

IFT: As the Illinois Beef Expo approaches Feb. 24-27, the bull sale is always a highlight for producers. How have the cattle in this sale changed over the years?

METEER: The sale has a long, cherished history. The Illinois Beef Performance program dates back to 1955 and the first sale was held in 1968. I think this is a major testament to the dedication of Illinois cattle breeders to use measures to improve cattle and ultimately the beef that consumers’ desire.

The sale has certainly evolved over time. Originally, sale requirements included 205 adjusted weight, 365 adjusted weight, and weight per day of age. Currently, the sale has strict requirements for individual performance, Expected Progeny Differences (EPDs), herd health, scrotal circumference, functionality, and most recently requiring genomic testing.

The cattle have changed in type and kind with the industry changes. The consistency in genetics has improved. I believe the cattle in the sale in recent years have demonstrated exceptional quality both in phenotype and genotype.

IFT: Do you see a next big thing that producers are preparing for in the future?

METEER: I do not have a crystal ball, but recent history has shown the rapid adoption of technology. I can only imagine that technology will continue to play a big role in agriculture. Several amazing technologies already exist, but affordability is coming next. Ear tags that monitor animal health, automation of equipment, drones and gene editing are a few of the commonly discussed technologies.

