High crop prices nice, but planning more important

After a lifetime of farming, Tom Renner decided to officially retire in December 2020.

At 74 years old, retiring made sense on paper for Renner. The Ventura, Iowa, farmer had a son, Brent, ready to take over the family farm and a recent vacation had him thinking about spending more time with his wife, children and grandchildren.

“There’s something about age that slows a guy down a little bit and makes him think about the future,” Renner said. “I had done some traveling and we really enjoyed it.”

During that trip to Maine, Brent had taken care of some of the bean harvest, which made retirement much more of a reality.

The jump in crop prices at that time also made the decision easier for Renner.

“It certainly wasn’t going to hurt, but it wasn’t a deal breaker,” Renner said.

Renner said if crop prices hadn’t bounced back, it likely would not have changed his plans too dramatically. He said his experience of farming during the 1980s recession taught him how to continue on through poor prices. However, this boost in prices will help Brent get off to a good start on the farm.

“Brent is going into a year here with good profit, which is going to give him a boost,” Renner said.

Tom had a succession plan in place with Brent — a key for retirement, said Kelly Heckaman, part of the Purdue University Farm Transition team. As farmers get older, they either aren’t able to do as much on the farm or simply want to stop doing it, she said. Having the next generation in place, whether that’s family or another source, is crucial.

“Sometimes what happens is Mom and Dad get in their 70s and 80s and they are still making decisions while the junior generation is in their 50s and 60s with no management role in the farm whatsoever,” Heckaman said. “It makes it really hard for people to want to continue to operate the farm if they aren’t in that role.”

For those eyeing financial security, if relying on farm assets for retirement, be sure to watch for any tax pitfalls or penalties that may come into play.

“Consider what the tax incentives are going to be and what penalties may be as far as how soon and how you relay that across to your descendants,” Purdue’s Denise Schroeder said. “You can’t just say ‘I’m retiring next year’ and hand your equipment over to the next generation because you are going to take a huge tax hit if there’s no plan.”

While there may have been additional profit in the recent harvests, the size of the nest egg needed to retire can vary per person. Look at post-retirement expenses, travel, loans and health, and compare that with any savings. Schroeder said starting early is key.

“Because of compound interest, the person who is saving from 21 years old going to have more money than someone saving from 30 years old,” Schroeder said. “I encourage people to (start early) and if you didn’t, encourage your children or grandchildren to start saving.”

Throughout the farm succession process, Heckaman said communication with the next generation on the farm is key to ensure clarity and to avoid any major issues when retiring.

With the farm transition official now, Tom is still active on the farm to help his son and is working on some rented ground. That extra bit of work and income is exactly what he needs, he said.

“I consider myself one of the luckiest guys in the world,” Renner said. “I feel like if I can physically and mentally do it, which would be great, this land is more than enough for me to retire and do whatever I want to do.”

