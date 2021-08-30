Headed for harvest: A look at crop projections for Central Illinois

BLOOMINGTON — Hot weather, rain and COVID are all factors in this year's Central Illinois harvesting season.

Richard Ritter, an ag lender at Flanagan State Bank in Livingston County, is concerned about 2022 with fertilizer, chemical and seed going up in prices, and seeing people making additional capital purchases and increasing their debt.

"For the last five years we went from a situation of cash flows being extremely tight where now there was a lot of weather and changes that caused a shortage of grain," Ritter said. "All of these different things happened within the last six months to a year. These prices have gone up, but not as much affected by COVID as you would think. People still have been able to market their crops for profit."

Bob Lawless, an agronomist in East Central Illinois, said this year's crop yield looks solid, but surging equipment costs are a concern.

"New equipment prices have gone up dramatically and due to COVID and supply chain issues it is not coming very fast," Lawless said. "The crop prices are going up pretty dramatically as well."

Agricultural prices are surging nationally with crops including wheat, corn, soybeans and coffee soaring to multiyear highs on rising global demand as economies start recovering from the pandemic and from supply concerns exacerbated by weather woes in key producing regions.

Matt Wyss, vice president and farm manager at Heartland Bank and Trust Co., said at this point there isn't any hard local data to share, but there is a general overview for the region.

"The corn crop has pollinated well, with minimal stress to the crop during pollination," he said. "With ideal conditions present for disease (high moisture and high heat), most corn and soybean fields were sprayed with a fungicide, which should help with good plant health as we head towards harvest."

