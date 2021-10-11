Ford County pig farmer adjusts to changing demand

FORD COUNTY — When the pandemic arrived in 2020, Bob Miller, like other pork producers, adjusted to the changes affecting both his show pig business and his pork retail business.

In many cases, the show went on for show pigs across the county, but some big events including state fairs were canceled.

Show pigs are the main business for Miller, who farms with his son Kirk. In 2006, Miller Farms Pork diversified by adding the retail business. Miller was glad they had an established meat business in 2020 when the local demand grew.

“It took three of us to man the operation and fill orders from March to May,” said Miller, whose family started farming in Anchor Township, Ford County, in 1872 and will celebrate its sesquicentennial next year.

Miller didn’t have a big problem with processing in 2020 because he normally has two to three hogs processed each week in Chenoa. During the pandemic when the supply chain was disrupted, they already had their space booked — and have it booked into 2022.

Building new markets

When a favorite farmers market, held on Wednesdays in Downs, closed during the pandemic and didn’t reopen, Miller set up shop in his mobile trailer at the farm in Melvin to sell his pork cuts. Their trailer is loaded with five freezers of meat, with four more freezers in the garage to meet demand for retail cuts.

Miller and his wife Carla also found a new market selling at Cedar Oak Farms in Paxton. It offers local and Illinois produce and meats and its own line of gourmet spices, flavored oils, jams, sauces, and honey as well as some farmhouse décor.

He said they fit with that market. The way they raise their meat appeals to buyers. He explains that the farm carefully adheres to Quality Assurance program requirements.

Miller Farm Pork also started selling online during the pandemic, with deliveries to Gibson City and Melvin, possibly expanding to Champaign. But the online business didn’t take off as quickly as he expected, he said.

Among the products they sell at the market, from their trailer, and online is Miller Farm snack sticks which come in various flavors. They have been selling the popular pork sticks for several years, he said. The jalapeño and barbecue and cheddar pork stix are also a “big hit” at local golf courses including in Loda and Fairbury, he said. A Rantoul golf course buys their pork chops and brats.

The Millers sell some pre-cooked packaged product ‘for those who don’t like to cook”, but this is limited with regulations involved.

Miller said he would work with a wholesaler, if the right one came along.

The pandemic wasn’t the only hardship the Millers endured in recent years. In 2018, fire destroyed the farm shed including his retail pork trailer, other equipment and keepsake items. He rebuilt.

Starting young

Like many young men, Miller got his start in showing pigs in 4-H. His favorite breed in the mid- to late-60s was Spotted Pigs — still the favorite of the fifth-generation farmer. They also raise Chester White, Berkshire and Poland China breeds.

Show pigs are still their main focus. In September, Kirk was in Texas attending two breeding stock show and sales. He will be moving on to a show in Oklahoma in October.

Sometimes their champion wins are closer to home, including the 2021 Illinois State Fair Grand Champion Spotted boar and the reserve champion Spotted gilt.

Miller’s grandson started showing when he was 8 years old, carrying on the tradition.

Miller has been active in his industry and the associations which represent it. In 2018 he was inducted into the National Spotted Swine Hall of Fame as he retired from the National Spotted Board. He served on the Spotted Swine Registry and the Certified Pedigree Swine Board, was with the Illinois Purebred Swine Association as president for several years and was also the Illinois Purebred Representative on the Illinois Pork Producers Association Board for several years.

He and his family also participate with the Ford-Iroquois Pork Producers, which provide butterfly chops for events including football games and seed meetings. The group helps promote pork, he said.

In addition to the thriving pork business, growing crops is part of the farm’s diversity. The earlier planted corn and soybeans are looking pretty good at this point, he said in mid-September when a busy harvest season was just beginning.

