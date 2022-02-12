For most growers, benefits of strong stalks outweigh disadvantages

POLO — Grain farming is an unusual occupation in that the grower destroys the very thing he nurtures.

“We always joke that in a corn-on-corn setting, we do everything to make that plant as healthy as possible, then we want it to deteriorate and go away as fast as it can,” said Bayer agronomist Chris Kallal. “It’s a little bit counter-productive.”

While the deterioration is necessary for harvest, what’s left standing in the field can be a concern for farmers who must deal with it the following season. At issue is the strength of the stalks supporting the ears that make up the cash crop.

Corn hybrids have been bred through the years to develop stronger stalks. And while that is an admirable trait, it can create some problems, especially on no-till operations.

Brian Duncan likes the idea of plants that are able to withstand the storms that occasionally rage across his acreage.

“We’re in northern Illinois, which is pretty prevalent for high winds and derechos, so I prefer a hybrid with good stands,” he said. “We are pretty aggressive on our residue management, with chopping heads.”

Duncan grows continuous corn on his farm near Polo. While sturdy stalks can mean stubborn residue, the health of the plant during the growing season is of higher importance.

“If you’re spraying fungicide, then the key is managing that residue ahead of next year’s corn crop,” he said. “That’s the path a lot of farmers have taken. The way the wind blows here, I like standing corn, and you just learn how to deal with the residue.”

Kallal has found the majority of farmers share Duncan’s view.

“The bigger concern is the current crop,” he said. “They’ll deal with the residue next year.”

Standability may not be front of mind for farmers choosing hybrids to plant in the spring, but the lack thereof can become important in the fall.

“People are always talking about yield with corn, but the easiest way to lose business is to have corn that falls over right at harvest time,” said Pat Holloway, a Beck’s Hybrids agronomist based in southwest Iowa. “It may not be the first thing a farmer will ask when you’re selling them seed, but it’s the thing that will get you kicked off the farm.”

Kallal agrees.

“We always joke internally that the main things any corn breeder is looking for are yield, yield and yield,” he said. “That’s definitely No. 1. After that, it’s stalk lodging and disease tolerance. Those are high in importance.”

There is a greater need today than in the past for stalk strength, partly because corn plants are expected to stand for longer periods.

“Farms are large today and not everything can be harvested in a two-week period,” Holloway said. “In certain areas where corn dryers are more common, 28% stalk quality is less important. In Minnesota they’re used to harvesting wet corn. Farther south you want it to stand there until it’s under 20%. In that scenario, stalk quality is one of the key things.”

Strong stalks also factor into tillage choices. They may offer more resistance in a no-till operation, but there are also considerations in conventional tillage.

“I could argue in both directions,” Kallal said. “The conventional-till guy has to worry about it getting in the seed trench. If the stalks are big, their row cleaners are going to get it moved out of the way so it doesn’t cause germination issues.

“The no-till or strip-till guy may worry about it more if the stalk is strong and continues to be intact and upright, making more trash they may potentially have to run through the head the following year. But there’s a whole growing season of deterioration.”

Duncan generally sees stalk strength as a positive trait, though he has a healthy skepticism of seed company claims.

“None of them are going to admit they don’t have strong stalks. No one’s going to come out and say this corn doesn’t stand worth a darn, but go ahead and plant it anyway,” he said. “Sometimes I think those stalk ratings are something like (fishermen exaggerating) fish size.

“But overall, I think stalk quality is a lot better than it was 15, 20 or 25 years ago. The GMO traits have helped with that. Some of the lodging we’ve seen recently has been root lodge. I run corn heads with a chopping attachment. We run a pretty aggressive fall tillage. We still want some residue there for erosion control, but it has to be manageable.”

