Farmers’ grain delivery options account for price, place

FARINA — When you gotta go, you gotta go.

That’s the case throughout the year when farmers deliver their grain, but especially at harvest. Most haul to the closest elevator, but that’s not always the best place. It usually is for Larry Vonbehren, who farms in Fayette County.

“We’re farming around here today, and this one’s a little closer,” he said as he joined a long line of trucks waiting to unload corn and soybeans at the ADM grain elevator here.

Vonbehren, who farms in nearby St. Peter, is like most producers in the Corn Belt who take their goods to the nearest facility. He normally unloads at the ADM facility at St. Peter, but was closer to Farina this day.

While common, location isn’t always the key reason. Sometimes it pencils out to drive to facilities farther from the origin. That is sometimes the case with Austin Rahmoeller, who farms about 3,500 acres near Carmi, in White County, with his father and uncle.

Like many who are in relatively close proximity to a river terminal, Rahmoeller can make more money trucking his grain to nearby Mt. Vernon, Indiana.

“We take our beans to Mt. Vernon, but not our corn,” he said. “Beans get a 40-cent premium, but corn is just a few cents’ difference.”

Increasingly sophisticated marketing computations, along with variables in the supply and delivery chains, make the task more complicated.

“The classic example is the farmer who sells to his co-op because it’s 10 miles away from where he’s harvesting,” said University of Illinois ag economist Scott Irwin. “But I think that the vast majority of farmers are very aware of where they can earn nickels and dimes. They know who’s giving their operation a good bid.”

Modern technology provides farmers with more tools to determine the best place to take their grain. Gradable, a division of Chicago-based Farmers Business Network, has an app that helps them pencil out the various options. Farmers input information including their input costs for the year along with location of their farms or storage areas and receive real-time quotes on prices at grain facilities.

“We have 30,000-plus farmers who utilize our apps,” said Gradable’s Matthew Giarelli. “It’s like an electronic ledger.”

The service takes into account multiple variables.

“Basically they set their target price and put in their inputs,” Giarelli said. “We calculate it out including distance, if there is transportation fees, hedges and positions. There’s a lot that goes into it. And that’s just from the technology standpoint.”

Montana-based Geo Grain has a similar service.

Giarelli and Irwin agree that not only do river terminals have more to offer in terms of basis — or cold, hard cash — old-fashioned values sometimes come into play.

It’s understandable that facilities closer to the shipping point — like river grain terminals unloading onto barges heading to ocean ports — are able to pay more for the same grain delivered to an inland elevator, where it has to be shipped elsewhere. Ethanol plants, however, also offer premiums.

“They’re running 365 days a year,” Giarelli said. “In my research, it’s been the ethanol plant that has the best basis.”

The personal touch still holds value to many farmers.

“A lot of it is relationship-based — where their grandfather went and where their father went,” Giardelli said. “But obviously it gets more binary and monetary as time goes on.”

Jeremy Huge agrees. The manager at Alhambra Grain & Feed in the Madison County, Illinois, village of Alhambra said the bottom line only goes so far. Customer service is also key.

“We try our best to treat our customers like they’re all No. 1,” Huge said. “We try to fulfill their needs and put them before ourselves.”

