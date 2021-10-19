Farmers feeling pressure of supply chain issues

The non-industrial world began hearing the term “supply-chain” early in the COVID pandemic when meat prices skyrocketed. Although there were plenty of cattle, hogs, and poultry on farms, the processing plants closed down and the chain of supply from the farm to the meat processor to the grocery store was broken.

Thousands of meat cutters went home sick with COVID, plants shut down, and newspaper headlines began educating consumers about the “supply-chain.”

While COVID is more under control in the U.S. than it was, farmers are still suffering from supply-chain issues in a major way. The COVID-related issues continue to ripple, and have impacted farming in a possibly more significant way in 2021 than in 2020 when everyone was sick or quarantined.

Harvest is underway at a good clip, but not for everyone. Many farmers have had to park their combines and drive great distances to find parts because local implement dealers are out of stock. One farmer from the East St. Louis area had to drive to Terre Haute one day, and then to northern Indiana the next day for combine parts.

While implement makers like Deere and Case IH say getting parts to dealers is their priority, the supply is low, and nothing can be done to speed it up when some parts may have to come from overseas.

Watch now: Most fully vaccinated adults in US to be eligible for boosters soon, Illinois officials say Most fully vaccinated adults in the United States will be eligible for COVID-19 booster shots within the coming weeks and months, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Tuesday.

Speaking of overseas, some of the active ingredients in common herbicides like glyphosate (Roundup) and glufosinate (Liberty) are manufactured in China where COVID issues have closed chemical plants and those important products are currently not being made. That is a break in the supply chain.

While some of those chemicals could be in transit across the Pacific, container ships will come to a halt at the US west coast ports where multi-week delays prevent them from unloading. That is a significant break in the supply chain which will delay those chemicals from getting to US chemical plants that blend them with other ingredients and ship out containers ready for on-farm use.

Whoops! That won’t happen with glyphosate. The Bayer chemical plant in southern Louisiana was obliterated by Hurricane Ida and is out of commission for an unknown length of time. That is a more significant break in the supply chain to get important crop protection chemicals to farmers in time for spring 2022 application. The alternatives are a story for another day.

And then there is the issue with fertilizer. It should be applied now to soybean stubble being planted to corn next spring. Some will be, where there are supplies. But supply chain issues in the fertilizer industry have doubled fertilizer costs, and some tough decisions must be made about reducing fertilizer rates and financial outlays next spring.

Since fertilizer is a global product, both produced and consumed, Brazilian farmers have the same problems as US farmers. While we have a few months to push the pencil, the Brazilian boys are planting right now.

Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0