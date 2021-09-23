Experts help farmers respond to GMO debate

Editor’s note: This is part of a series helping farmers to answer consumers’ frequently asked questions, from the big topics like GMOs and animal welfare to specifics on treated seed or tillage. If you have an agricultural question you would like answered, send to phylliscoulter@illinoisfarmertoday.com.
From fertilizers that help farmers produce more to enhancing what nutrients a plant produces, there are many ways even consumers can see agriculture has evolved.
However, there is plenty of debate among consumers about one topic.
Concerns about genetically modified organisms and chemical use has opened up new markets and avenues for farmers with organic and non-GMO crops, but many are confused about the debate.
How can farmers respond to consumers concerned about GMO crops and animal feed?
To start, it goes back to what it means to be a GMO product in agriculture.
Ruth MacDonald, professor and chair of the department of food science and human nutrition at Iowa State University, said it means there have been genetic changes to the seed or food product, altering how the plant grows.
The concerns from some people are mainly on potential health effects, in part because there haven’t been long-term studies done on GMO crops.
But in fact, MacDonald said, it’s hard to find much that isn’t genetically modified.
“We’ve been manipulating genes in agriculture forever,” she said. “The earliest farmers used hybrids and were creating crosses and switching DNA among similar plants and animals to create the quality of products we have today.”
However, there are still concerns that the creation of GMO crops may go unmonitored, she said. MacDonald said the FDA has rigorous testing done to ensure that any plant, animal or human that is in contact with a GMO product will not be harmed.
Macdonald said the main concerns from consumers around GMOs are largely centered around health, as DNA is being placed into other DNA.
“Most people don’t have a general understanding of what happens when you eat DNA,” MacDonald said. “It’s a part of all foods, so it’s treated like any other nutrient would be. There haven’t been any health concerns from DNA.”
Megan Dwyer, nutrient loss reduction manager with the Illinois Corn Growers Association, said farmers often need to use less fertilizer or pesticides with the use of GMO crops, helping the environment. There will be less potential runoff or spray drift with the added resistance of a GMO seed, she said.
“There may be other methods consumers aren’t happy with, and when you think about something like the corn earworm – nobody likes that,” she said. “You can use a GMO that is very targeted. If you feed chocolate to a dog, it makes them sick, but many people love chocolate. We can use science to target that worm.”
Dwyer said the majority of corn grown in Illinois is genetically modified in one way or another. With the amount of modified food in the world today and how it is regulated in the U.S., safety shouldn’t be a concern to those worried about consumption of these items. Sometimes, she said, labels can be misleading.
“How you differentiate yourself in the marketplace is what gives you that edge,” Dwyer said. “That’s what companies are always trying to do to try an persuade you one way or the other. Some non-GMO labels can show up on things that don’t have a GMO counterpart.”
