Early planting gets more kudos among soy growers

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois soybean growers celebrated being the No. 1 soybean-growing state in the nation in 2021 and planned how to do it again at the 2022 Illinois Soybean Summit in Champaign Feb. 1.

Early planting is one of the keys to higher yields, said Kris Ehler, a sales agronomist for Ehler Brothers Company in Thomasboro and certified crop adviser.

He has been a pioneer in early planting, with his 2017 beans planted on Feb. 27 yielding 86.8 bu./acre.

While, he admits it’s on his bucket list to plant a high-yielding soybean crop in January, he isn’t advocating others plant in February or March. Instead, he said he hopes his efforts give farmers the confidence to plant on April 5.

For Randy Niver, 2021 was the perfect year to try planting soybeans early. It was easy to resist planting corn first because the temperatures were too low, said the technical agronomist for Bayer Crop Science and central Illinois farmer.

Since conditions for planting corn weren’t ideal in April, he planted beans.

“It was a pretty big win,” Niver said.

Tony Stierwalt, who has been farming full-time in southern Champaign County for 10 years, says even since he was a kid, soybean planting dates have moved up considerably.

“As a kid, seed beans were delivered the first week of May,” he said.

Last year, he planted soybeans April 16. They were in full flower by June 1 and he was happy with the yields.

Ehler jokes that he always wants flowers for his June 1 birthday — soybean flowers.

Seed treatments and new varieties have helped farmers see those bigger yields with early planting.

A proponent of maximizing the seed treatment on a soybean, Ehler says seed treatment to prevent sudden death syndrome is a wise choice. However, he said there are diminishing returns on seed treatments for soybeans planted after May 15 in east central Illinois.

Seed treatments are especially beneficial if weather is cool and it takes time for the beans to emerge. Elher had the extreme example of soybeans being in the ground 50 days before emerging and still getting 90 bu./acre.

Ehler also uses a good starter fertilizer, as he would with corn.

Ken Franklin, a partner in a family operation started by his grandfather in 1956, says he pays attention to all the options available to add bushels to his yields. Then, he decides which products and practices will be best on his farm in Christian County.

You can’t use all the options, but choose the one that has the best return on investment on your individual farm, he said.

Another key to success is having the planter ready early.

“It can make or break a season,” Ehler said.

Today the windows of opportunity are so short, the planter needs to have all the settings fine-tuned and ready to roll when the window opens.

With high-speed planting and preparation, Franklin said, “You can make up for a 200-acre bad day, a 400-acre bad day.”

Even though high inputs costs are an issue this year, farmers should not scrimp in some areas. Niver recommends against buying cheap insecticide. The higher-quality product is worth it.

Likewise farmers have learned that spending money on fungicide is well worth the return, Ehler said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0