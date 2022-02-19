Early planting boosts yields, opens harvest window

Planting soybeans before planting corn has become a trend for many farmers in the Midwest. The increased yields that have resulted are making it more of the standard.

Adam Mayer, agronomist with Golden Harvest, said he has worked with many farmers who don’t plan to switch back.

“If it works for your field, it’s a good way to go,” Mayer said. “Yield reductions are a half a percentage point per day in soybeans if planting is delayed.”

A benefit to early planting of soybeans is that it also opens up the harvest window come fall. Soybeans will come out of the field earlier, meaning a more efficient and possibly quicker harvest season. It also sets the soybeans up to weather any issues that may crop up over the summer, whether that is too much sun or too much rain.

“Early soybean planting can help maximize photoperiodism,” Mayer said. “This impacts soybean development and helps the plant avoid excessive heat and moisture stress during critical flowering stages.”

April is ideal for planting soybeans if the weather holds, said Mark Licht, agronomist with Iowa State University Extension. The yield potential will often hold at or above 90% until around May 4 before seeing steady declines of around a half a percent per day. After June 1, those declines change to nearly 1% per day.

“All of this is if we get decent weather, which is the most important thing,” Licht said. “But if we can get the soybean crop in, then focus on corn, it will help overall.”

Most farmers can increase soybean yield by 3 or 4 bushels an acre by getting the timing right, he said. However, make sure not to jump the gun.

“I consider early soybean planting to be any time after April 11,” Licht said. “Before that is what I consider to be ultra-early. Ultra-early soybean planting has been seen as a way to get the benefits of early planting without conflicting with corn planting. However, ultra-early soybean planting comes with a lot more risk of frost nipping emerged seedlings.

“Think back to the last 10 years, how frequently has there been a cold spell with frost the last week of April or even the first week of May?”

When planning for corn, the date to keep in mind is May 20. Mayer said there is typically a strong yield drop off after that point.

If late-season planting is necessary, seeding rate may play a big factor in final yields. According to Golden Harvest test data, a higher seeding rate of 44,000 seeds/acre limited the yield drop as the planting date grew later. When seeding rates were smaller, the earlier-planted corn had more success, with late-April and mid-May showing almost 40 bushels an acre better yields overall.

“There are ways around it, but it may cost a bit extra if you are put in that position,” Mayer said. “You put your crop a bit more at risk by waiting. If plants are flowering during a particularly stressful time, it is likely the higher plant population would be more negatively impacted than the lower plant populations for that planting date.”

In the June-planted corn, stands were also significantly lower, with Mayer saying weed pressure is likely to be the most important aspect with those fields. The late plantings may allow weeds to emerge and take away from soil nutrients. If planting late, the crop may not have as much to draw from.

