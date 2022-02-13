Dairy farmers discuss lessons learned during pandemic

BLOOMINGTON — Finding good employees and getting needed supplies are among the challenges farmers face during the COVID-19 era. Three milk producers talked about how they manage at the Illinois Dairy Summit Feb. 2.

The panel of northern Illinois dairy farmers also coped with the challenge of a snowstorm. The Illinois Milk Producers Association and University of Illinois Dairy Extension had planned a hybrid event with speakers and some attendees in person in Freeport, Illinois, but the weather moved the summit entirely online.

The farmers agreed the pandemic has made them more adaptable.

During the pandemic, Aaron Mitchell couldn’t get supplies, including milking gloves, from his regular suppliers. Mitchell and his brother, John, milk 400 cows on their farm in Winnebago County.

It was a matter of having to find a new supplier more than once for John Lawfer, who operates Willow Valley Dairy with his parents and his wife in Kent. He lost his regular dry cow treatment supplier, so he found another.

“It did not work,” he said, and he lost three cows to mastitis before finding a third supplier who has the product he needs.

The Stephenson County dairyman also felt the pinch of a tight labor force. One of his employees was gone for a month because of COVID-19. Lawfer said it was difficult to find people when competing with stimulus unemployment packages. He said many people wanted to be paid in cash so they could still get benefits. Lawfer learned that asking for references first helped him find the right employees for the farm that milks 180 Holstein, Brown Swiss and Ayrshire cows using three robots.

Scott Brenner, who farms with his family and partners at Hunter Haven Farms near Pearl City, said he had some of the same problems with supply chain. In addition to milking gloves, other common items like oil filters for his tractor were hard to come by.

However, having to look for new suppliers in some cases created some opportunities.

“Sometimes we found savings, sometimes we were just glad to get the product,” he said.

‘Uncomfortable time’

While all three farmers were well aware of colleagues who had to dump milk early in the pandemic when the supply chain was disrupted, none of them were forced to do so.

Mitchell said he knew neighbors to the north who had to.

“It was disheartening,” he said.

When schools and restaurants closed and there was no market for milk, prices crashed.

“It was a very uncomfortable time for us,” Brenner said.

The federal and state assistance programs helped, but no one wants to be relying on them, he said.

The surpluses led both Lawfer and Mitchell to buy more quota at times.

Lawfer had good feed, which boosted his milk production to more than 90 pounds per cow per day, forcing him to pay thousands of dollars in overages of his quota.

Brenner, who sold his milk to a cheese factory, didn’t have quotas to deal with. The cheese factory had more flexibility in storage. He said he learned it is good to know if a processor has the ability to handle extra milk in an emergency.

High input costs

To mitigate some high fertilizer costs, Mitchell was able to buy anhydrous and apply it in the fall before prices were as high. But other input costs are also up. Margins may be a little tight, he said.

Mitchell is willing to pay fair prices for good feed because without it he can’t maintain his quality and quantity of milk.

“You’ve got to have good feed to do that,” he said.

Lawfer uses more urea than anhydrous on his farmland, which is mostly no-till. He grows about 700 acres of corn, soybeans, alfalfa, cereal rye and cover crops. Livestock farmers have the advantage of the animals supplying manure for nutrients, which saves on costs, he said.

Brenner tests the soil on his acres which are too far from the dairy to apply liquid manure and uses technology to determine fertilizer and seeding rates. Last year, he had bad luck on much of his 500 acres of alfalfa as armyworm invaded late in the season.

“It was amazing to see how fast they worked. In less than 24 hours, it look like they mowed it,” he said.

He sprayed the crop to protect the winter stand and planted other cover crops to make up for that loss.

“We’ll see if it was the right move,” he said.

Future challenges

Labor will most likely continue to be an issue after the pandemic, Mitchell said. Although he tries to pay a competitive wage, he said Illinois’ minimum wage continues to climb upwards.

As for future hiring, he will be looking for a calf manager.

“If you don’t have healthy calves, you won’t have healthy cows,” he said.

Lawfer said the challenge to find labor isn’t just on the farm. He’s sees the same issue for milking equipment companies who can’t find the service people they need.

Brenner sees continued competition with non-dairy milk products as another ongoing issue. He said farmers need to continue to tell the story about their healthy products.

All these things considered, Mike Hutjens, dairy specialist and emeritus professor of animal science at the University of Illinois, who spoke to farmers about managing costs, said, “I think this is going to be a good year.”

He said milk futures look positive and it will help farmers cope with higher input costs.

