Application period open for Illinois cover crop program

JACKSONVILLE — The Illinois Department of Agriculture's cover crop program is accepting applications on a first-come, first-served basis.

The program, Fall Covers for Spring Savings, has funding available for 100,000 acres in 2022 after the 50,000 acres available in 2021 were claimed in the first 12 hours of the application period and 185,000 acres had been requested by the end of the application period.

Acreage that was planted with cover crops this fall and will be planted with an insurable crop in the spring is eligible for the program. Participants receive a discount of $5 an acre on the following year's crop insurance for every acre of cover crop enrolled in the program and verified.

Illinois ag student seeks kidney donor

Applicants must certify that their cover crops are approved through their Farm Service Agency office before applying. The application process also requires applicants' current FSA-578 and federal crop insurance policy numbers.

The discount program is intended to encourage more acres of cover crops that aren't covered by other incentives.

Applications will be available until Jan. 15 on the Illinois Department of Agriculture website. For more information, call 217-782-6297.

