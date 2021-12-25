5 questions with Carrie Vogel of McLean County Ag in the Classroom

Each week The Pantagraph profiles a different community member. Know someone we should talk to? Email kheather@pantagraph.com.

Name: Carrie Vogel

1. What is Ag in the Classroom and what types of hands-on learning do you plan to bring to McLean County classrooms?

Mclean County Agriculture in the Classroom provides free resources to local schools and teachers to help students learn about food and farming, from the science and technology used to grow crops and raise livestock, to the wide variety of careers available in agriculture. I look forward to bringing a variety of opportunities for hands-on learning about food and farming to McLean County classrooms. We offer lessons on things like apples and pumpkins, learning about dairy products by making butter or ice cream, and exploring energy and natural resources using STEM-based activities. Other subjects include corn, soybeans, beef, pork, pollinators, soil, ag innovations and many more.



2. What new agriculture technology are you excited for students to learn about?

I'm excited to show students the kinds of technology today's farmers use as they continue to embrace precision agriculture tools on their farms. Farmers are using inputs and crop protection products more efficiently because they can gather very specific data for each field. Technology continues to improve the machines farmers use to grow crops, as they now use global positioning systems and even auto steer in their equipment. On the livestock side, technology continues to enhance the way farmers care for animals and the way they approach animal nutrition. There is so much science and technology that goes into modern farming practices, and that can be very eye opening and exciting for students.

Agriculture continues to change at a fast pace as technology impacts the way our food, fiber and fuel is produced. It's important that agriculture literacy efforts keep up with these changes, especially as fewer and fewer people have any sort of direct connection to farmers and production agriculture. McLean County students are surrounded by agriculture in so many ways, and we aim to help them recognize how it affects them every day.

3. What experience are you bringing to this position?

I grew up on a dairy farm and was very involved in 4-H and FFA while growing up. I have a degree in agricultural communications from the University of Illinois and spent the first 15 years of my professional career as a farm broadcaster for local radio stations, including WJBC. More recently, I have been on staff at a local preschool and also have done a fair amount of substitute teaching for both the Unit 5 and District 87 school districts. This position will allow me to bring skills and experiences from both ag communications and education together to continue to share the importance of agriculture in local classrooms.



4. How can McLean County advance itself as a leader in the state for agriculture and agriculture literacy?

McLean County has the advantage of having one of the larger population centers in downstate Illinois while still maintaining a large production agriculture base. Residents of McLean County are always just moments away from farms and fields and the families who raise crops and livestock. In addition, agriculture businesses are economic drivers in our area and provide many jobs in local communities. Strong and growing agriculture programs at both Illinois State University and Heartland Community College offer great opportunities for students to find a career in production agriculture or agribusiness. Helping area students and their families to understand the importance of agriculture from a young age will help McLean County to continue to lead when it comes to agriculture and agriculture literacy.

5. What are you learning from your predecessor, Bridget Caldwell, about the job?

Bridget has spent more than eight years building relationships with teachers and connecting them with local farmers and agriculture contacts. I'm learning that McLean County teachers are excited to include agriculture lessons and use free resources we can offer to enhance student learning. I'm also learning that while McLean County Agriculture in the Classroom has many lessons and activities already prepared to teach students about a variety of areas, the sky is the limit when it comes to what we can provide. If teachers have an idea about something agriculture-related they'd like to share with their students, they just need to ask. If we don't have something already available, we'll work to develop something that will meet their needs. We have great partnerships with many local entities, including the University of Illinois Extension and the McLean County Farm Bureau, who offer support for the program in a variety of ways.

