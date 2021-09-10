Abracadabra: Athens vanquishes Pleasant Plains 41-7

Athens' overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Pleasant Plains 41-7 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Athens and Pleasant Plains were engaged in a giant affair at 27-7 as the fourth quarter started.
The Warriors opened a thin 20-7 gap over the Cardinals at the intermission.
Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter, leaving the score 0-0 at first quarter.
In recent action on August 27, Pleasant Plains faced off against Pittsfield and Athens took on New Berlin on August 27 at New Berlin High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.