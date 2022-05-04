Shortly after Politico published a draft decision Monday night of the Supreme Court striking down Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision establishing a constitutional right to an abortion, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker tweeted “Hell no!”

An hour later, Pritzker — an abortion rights advocate long before he became governor — was on CNN discussing the breaking news.

The following morning, flanked by Democratic state lawmakers in Chicago, Pritzker vowed to protect abortion rights in Illinois while warning that if any of his Republican opponents win in November, the right could be taken away.

“If the wrong people are elected to office, if people who are against women's rights get elected to office, if the legislature turns Republican or the governorship turns Republican, we will end up being an anti-choice state,” Pritzker said.

The governor made similar remarks at a campaign-style rally with abortion rights activists that afternoon and later did another cable television news hit — this time on MSNBC.

It was a day of high visibility for the typically low-key Pritzker, who is clearly passionate in his defense of a woman's right to choose — a position he developed as a child attending protests and rallies with his mother.

But it’s not just a defense of abortion rights.

Pritzker is going on offense politically, taking full advantage of an issue Democrats believe they can make significant headway on with voters ahead of the election in November.

For the first time in a long time, the focus this week was not on high crime or rising inflation, two of the key issues that have threatened Democrats' electoral hopes this fall.

Instead, all eyes were on the future of abortion rights, which, quite frankly, are popular in Illinois as they are across the country.

According to a poll conducted by Public Policy Polling in 2021, 73% of Illinoisans said they should remain legal as a private decision between a woman and her doctor.

And this is a problem for Illinois Republicans.

As the state party’s base has shifted from suburban country club moderates to downstate conservatives, it has gotten more conservative on abortion rights even as the state as a whole has gotten more liberal.

In the past, it was perhaps not the norm but it wasn't particularly exceptional to be a pro-choice Republican in Illinois.

Former Republican governors Jim Thompson, Jim Edgar and Bruce Rauner were all supported abortion rights to some extent. Former Gov. George Ryan was opposed, but supported exceptions for rape, incest and if the mother’s life was in danger. And he never made the issue a major part of his platform.

But the ability to thread that needle has gotten more and more difficult over the years.

For instance, Rauner barely survived a primary challenge from conservative state Rep. Jeanne Ives, R-Wheaton, in 2018 after signing House Bill 40, which permitted state health insurance and Medicaid coverage for abortions and removed “trigger law” language that could have made the procedure illegal in the event Roe v. Wade was overturned.

It is hard to imagine an openly pro-choice candidate winning a Republican primary nowadays.

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, considered a frontrunner with the backing of billionaire Ken Griffin, has stayed conspicuously silent on this topic. His campaign confirmed that he will not comment on the case until after the court issues its final ruling.

In one sense, it’s understandable. What’s out there now is just a draft. Decisions can change before they are finalized, so some may view commenting on a pending case as premature.

But it’s also incredibly convenient for Irvin as the court likely won’t issue its ruling until the end of June or early July, which could place it after the June 28 primary date.

Irvin is clearly trying not to be boxed in. He knows a moderate position on abortion is necessary to win statewide in November. But staking out that position now could spell trouble for him with GOP primary voters.

Well, what I can tell you is that you are going to see marches, you are going to see activism like you haven't seen for quite some time. Think January 21, 2017 — the Women's March. That was an amazing sight. I think all of us who marched, all of us who care about women's rights are going to be out there marching, speaking out, making sure that the Supreme Court as well as the Congress and voters all across this nation know how we feel.

