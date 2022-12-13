A3 photo CP

Illinois State University student Allie Walger, right, enjoys time with Shelby, a 7-year-old basset hound owned by Sherri Jeakins. The therapy dogs are part of the American Therapy Dog Alliance and HOPE Therapy Dogs of Central IL, which visited the university's Milner Library on Monday and Tuesday as a stress-relief technique for students in the midst of finals.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
A mini American Shepherd named Howie enjoyed the time spent with students on Monday during a study break from finals at Illinois State University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Junior Victoria Gorny enjoys time with a West Highland White Terrier named JB on Monday during a study break from finals at Illinois State University. JB is owned by Paul Jensen.
