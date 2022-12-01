A1 CP photo package

Volunteer Lisa Baldyga shows off the Christmas decorations on Thursday at David Davis Mansion, 1000 Monroe Drive, Bloomington. "Christmas at the Mansions" tours will take place from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at David Davis Mansion and at Ewing Manor, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington. This year's tour features décor and traditions from America's Gilded Age, from 1870-1900. Advance tickets are $15 each, cash or check, and can be purchased through Dec. 8 at AB Hatchery and Garden Center, Casey's Garden Shop, The Garlic Press, Hy-Vee, Schnucks, or online for $16 at daviddavismansion.org.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Christmas tree ornaments are pictured Thursday at David Davis Mansion, 1000 Monroe Drive, Bloomington.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Holiday-themed postcards are displayed Thursday at David Davis Mansion, 1000 Monroe Drive, Bloomington.
