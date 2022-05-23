A Walk in the Park or a Run to help homeless

The event consists of a 1.5 mile walk on a flat surface around Eureka Lake or 5K and 10K competitive runs in more challenging terrain through the woodlands by the Lake and local subdivisions. The course is mostly flat with a couple of significant hills ascending Eureka Lake dam. Race timing is by ShaZam Racing. To register for this race, go to www.heartlineandhearthouse.org to register online or you can register the day of the race beginning at 6:15 a.m. in the Lake pavilion. The runs start at 7:30 a.m. and the walk begins at 7:45 a.m. The cost is $30 per registration. Packet pick up will be available June 10, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. or during registration on June 8, from 6:15-7:00 a.m.