A Walk in the Park or a Run to help homeless

EUREKA-The 26th Annual Race with your Heart Race will be held June 11, at Eureka Lake.
The event consists of a 1.5 mile walk on a flat surface around Eureka Lake or 5K and 10K competitive runs in more challenging terrain through the woodlands by the Lake and local subdivisions. The course is mostly flat with a couple of significant hills ascending Eureka Lake dam. Race timing is by ShaZam Racing. To register for this race, go to www.heartlineandhearthouse.org to register online or you can register the day of the race beginning at 6:15 a.m. in the Lake pavilion. The runs start at 7:30 a.m. and the walk begins at 7:45 a.m. The cost is $30 per registration. Packet pick up will be available June 10, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. or during registration on June 8, from 6:15-7:00 a.m.
The top male and female running winners will each receive a $50 gift certificate. Awards will be given to the top three males and females in the running division in the following catergories: Age 13 and under, ages 14-19, ages 20-29, ages 30-39, ages 40-49, ages 50-59, ages 60-69, ages 70 and older, Clydesdales and Super Clydesdale.
The event will include door prizes, a pancake, sausage and fruit cup breakfast served immediately after the race in a family friendly atmosphere. Everyone in attendance at the event is welcome to stay for breakfast.
All proceeds will benefit Heart House, Woodford County’s homeless shelter and safe haven for victims of domestic abuse. For more information or to register please visit the website, www.heartlineandhearthouse.org, email Brandi Gerber at brandi@heartlineandhearthouse.org, or call 309-467-6101, ext 4.