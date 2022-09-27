A Party to Murder coming to the Barn III

GOODFIELD-The Barn III in Goodfield will be presenting A Party To Murder, by Doug Hughes and Marcia Kash. The play opens Sept. 29 and runs until Oct. 30. The show will be playing on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays evenings and Sundays matinees.

This delightful murder mystery has six people coming together in secret on Halloween to play a murder mystery game at a rustic island cottage. Invited by writer Charles Prince, they arrive set for a weekend of fun until ghosts from the past begin to haunt the party and it becomes clear that all is not as it seems. Secret passageways, incriminating letters, hidden compartments and a twenty-five year old unsolved mystery twist. This show stars Barn III Company members include Miranda Axsom, Trish Ballard, Dan Challacombe, Sagan Drake, Nate Gaik and Pat Gaik. A Party To Murder is produced by Abby Reel and directed by Sagan Drake. Set Design and Technical Direction by Tracy Simmons.

Tickets for Dinner Theatre shows during 2022 are $48 per person for all regular performances (fees apply). Tickets can be purchased online at www.thebarniii.com or by phone at 309-965-2545 from the box office which is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Wednesdays and 1-5 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays.

A Party to Murder will be featuring The Barn’s applewood smoked pork loin with rosemary potatoes, creamy alfredo pasta and house blend vegetables as well as their classic Barn III fried chicken and parmesan crusted tilapia. Featured dessert is a caramel apple cheesecake and their signature cocktail is “The Matriarch of Murder” (blood orange margarita). Guests can enjoy unlimited Barn favorites like their famous beer cheese and crackers along with salad, bread baskets and more. The Barn III also offers a full service bar on site and as such outside alcohol is not allowed. For more information visit www.thebarniii.com or email boxoffice@thebarniii.com.