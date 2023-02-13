EUREKA-Spring is on its way, our gardens will be starting to show life soon, and many gardeners are ready to start digging and planting. University of Illinois Extension Woodford County Master Gardeners are hosting Gardeners’ Gathering on April 29 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Roanoke United Methodist Church to gather for a morning of garden fun and learning.

Gardeners’ Gathering is all about inspiring, educating, and encouraging gardeners, whether they have a balcony and a sunny window or an acre to grow. This educational event is for all who love plants and want to discover new gardening tips while having fun with others who love plants as much as you do.

Jacob Kuban, owner of Auburn Acres Native Plant Nursery in Roanoke will open the morning with ‘Native Shrubs and Trees’. Many of our native shrubs and trees offer great year-round interest in the landscape, including stunning colors. Jacob will share his favorite natives that remind us that the seasons are changing.

Tazewell County Master Gardener, Suzanne Cook will be presenting on 'Gordgeous Gourds'. Growing and playing with gourds is fun! This program highlights several of the fun and exciting things you can do with your gourds. There will be tips on growing great gourds and an easy demonstration of how to make a birdhouse

Do you have an herb garden but are unsure how to incorporate them into your meals? Jenna Smith, U of I Extension Nutrition & Wellness Educator, will share how herbs can greatly enhance the flavor of food while reducing the use of salt and sugar during her 'Cooking with Herbs' presentation. Participants will receive recipes and tips on growing, buying, storing, and using herbs and spices.

Woodford County Master Gardeners will close the day sharing ‘Growing Herbs Indoors.’ Grow fresh, flavorful herbs indoors this winter to add some green to your home and zest to your recipes. Master Gardeners will share tips to successfully grow herbs indoors. Attendees will also plant an herb garden to take home to grow on your counter or windowsill.

A $30 registration fee includes morning refreshments, 3 workshops, and a herb garden container filled with culinary herbs. Check-in and light refreshments will be available at 8:30 a.m., with the workshops beginning at 9 a.m. The program will be hosted at Roanoke United Methodist Church at 401 N Church St., Roanoke. Pre-registration is required. To register, visit go.illinois.edu/LMWevents or call 309-467-3789.