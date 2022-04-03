A comeback unlike any other? Tiger arrives at the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. — A comeback unlike any other for Tiger Woods might start at the Masters.
Just over 13 months since Woods damaged his right leg so badly he said doctors considered amputation, he tweeted he was headed to Augusta National on Sunday without yet deciding whether to play.
“I will be heading up to Augusta today to continue my preparation and practice. It will be a game-time decision on whether I compete,” Woods wrote.
The Masters does not have a firm deadline to commit like regular tour events. It is an invitation tournament, and players typically notify the club only if they do not plan to play.
Tee times are published Tuesday.
If Woods decides to play — he played 18 holes at Augusta National five days ago — it would be his first competition against the world’s best players since Nov. 15, 2020, when the Masters was moved to autumn because of the pandemic.
Woods was recovering from a fifth back surgery in early 2021 when on Feb. 23, two days after he presented the trophy at the Genesis Invitational that he hosts at Riviera, he crashed his SUV over a median on a suburban coastal road in Los Angeles and the car tumbled down the side of a hill.
Police estimated he was going at least 84 mph in a 45 mph zone.
Doctors said Woods shattered tibia and fibula bones in his right leg in multiple locations. Those were stabilized by a rod in the tibia, while a combination of screws and pins were used to stabilize additional injuries in the ankle and foot.
Woods said he spent three months immobilized in a makeshift hospital bed set up in his Florida home. Only then he could start moving around on crutches, and eventually he was able to walk on his own.
Woods won the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines in 2008 with a double stress fracture and torn knee ligaments in his left leg. He made it back from a scandal in his personal life to become No. 1 in the world again.
Nothing was more amazing than three years ago at Augusta National when he won a fifth green jacket after four back surgeries that made him fear he might never walk again.
That he is even contemplating playing in this Masters is remarkable in its own right. If he can, questions are sure to shift to whether he can win.
A week before Thanksgiving, he posted a three-second video hitting one shot with two words: Making progress. Two weeks later at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, a holiday event Woods hosts, he was on the back end of the range at Albany hitting drivers.
The first big surprise came two weeks later when he played the PNC Challenge, a 36-hole scramble on a flat Florida course. Woods was allowed to ride in a cart, a point he made when there were gushing observations about the state of his game. He and his son finished second when John Daly and his son birdied the last hole.
“It’s going to take a lot of work to get to where I feel I can complete against these guys and be at a high level,” Woods said that day.
Addressing the condition of his right leg in February, Woods said it's “altered" and that “my right leg doesn’t look like my left, put it that way.”
The importance of the practice round last week was for Woods to make sure he could walk 18 holes on the undulating terrain of Augusta National and still be able to recover in the days that followed. That he was returning Sunday was a good sign.
Can he win again? That would be considered more improbable than his last Masters victory.
Woods has played the Masters 21 times as a pro, and it’s the only major where he has never missed the cut.
In his last competitive round at Augusta National, he made the highest score of his career — a 10 on the par-3 12th hole by hitting three balls in Rae’s Creek — only to birdie five of the last six, including the last four in a row.
1920s: Walter Hagen
No one golfer had nearly as much success in the 1920s than Walter Hagen. Hagen was a force in nearly every tournament he participated in, winning four Open Championships in the ‘20s. He would win the PGA Championship a total of five times, a number that’s only matched by Jack Nicklaus. Hagen’s 11 major wins are the third most all-time, only trailing Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.
1930s: Gene Sarazen
Winner of the 1935 Masters, Gene Sarazen would add three more major wins in the 1930s. He took home the US Open and Open Championship in 1932 and won the PGA Championship a year later. Also in 1932, Sarazen was named the AP Male Athlete of the Year, becoming the first golfer ever to win the award. His most notable moment came in the ‘35 Masters, when Sarazen hit the “shot heard around the world” and holded a 4-wood from 235 yards out for a double eagle, tying him with Craig Wood on the 15th hole.
1940s: Byron Nelson
In 1945, Byron Nelson put together one of the more dominant single-year campaigns in the history of golf. Nelson had 18 total wins and 11 in a row, while also having seven second place finishes. He won back-to-back AP male Athlete of the Year awards between 1944-45 and had 38 PGA tour wins total in the 1940s. Nelson was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1974.
1950s: Sam Snead
Given the nickname “The Slammer” for his strength of shots, Sam Snead dominated the sport of golf for multiple decades, with his strongest being the 1950s. Snead totaled 25 PGA Tour wins during this time, while also winning two Masters tournaments and one PGA Championship in ‘51. On his career, Snead’s 82 Tour wins rank as the most all-time, three ahead of Tiger Woods’ second most 79.
1960s: Arnold Palmer
Arnold Palmer became one of the biggest stars in the history in golf with his fierce personality and incredible success in some of the sport’s biggest tournaments. Between 1960-69, Palmer earned an outstanding three Masters victories as well as two Open Championships. He was named the player of the year in both ‘60 and ‘62. Still to this day, Palmer’s charismatic style is cherished among all fans, with everything from tournaments to even drinks being named after the golf legend.
1970s: Jack Nicklaus
Widely regarded as the greatest player in all of professional golf, Jack Nicklaus’ most dominant decade came in the 1970s. Nicklaus was the winner of two Masters tournaments (‘72, ‘75) and Open Championships (‘70, ‘78), one US Open (‘72), and three PGA Championships (‘71, ‘73, ‘75). No golfer has more total major wins than Nicklaus’ 18, Masters wins than his six, or US Open’s than his four (where he is joint top).
1980s: Tom Watson
Tom Watson’s reign of dominance began in 1980, when he became the first (in a single season) to earn $500,000 in prize money. After this, he went on to challenge Jack Nicklaus’ legacy at the top of the professional golf industry. Watson won three Open Championships (‘80, ‘82, ‘83), had 13 PGA Tour wins, won one Masters (‘81), and one US Open (‘82). In his sole US Open win, Watson defeated Nicklaus at Pebble Beach to prevent his rival from winning a record fifth US Open.
1990s: Nick Price
In a decade without any true stars, Zimbabwe’s Nick Price reigns as the period’s strongest golfer. His first major win in the United States came in 1992, when Price won the PGA Championship at the Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis. In 1994, he became the first golfer to win the Open and PGA Championships back-to-back. Across the 10 year period, Price tallied 13 PGA Tour wins and 11 top 10 finishes in major play.
2000s: Tiger Woods
It’s up for debate over whether or not Tiger’s run in the 2000s was the most dominant in not just all of golf, but in the history of sports as a whole. He won three Masters, U.S. Open’s, Open Championships, and PGA Championships between 2000-09. Woods is now near (if not on) the top of most professional golf records, including being the only golfer with multiple major wins in two consecutive years (‘05, ‘06).
2010s: Rory McIlroy
Despite not collecting a major win since 2014, Rory McIlroy still remains at the top of the list for the ‘10s thanks to his magical start to the decade. McIlroy has 14 PGA Tour wins in the last eight years, and has won two PGA Championships, one U.S. Open, and one Open Championship. His last win in a major tournament was in the PGA Championship in August of 2014, where he defeated Phil Mickelson by just one stroke.