This amazing 7 bedroom 7.5 bathroom home has it all! Remarkable attention to detail from the custom cabinets in both kitchens to the hand made interior doors with glass art from Dubai & the custom chandeliers from Austria, This one of a kind home sits on 2.77 acres with lake frontage with over 14,000 square feet of living space. Some features include 10 and 20 foot ceilings, geothermal radiant floor heating through the main level, basement & garage, full brick exterior, 6 car garage with additional service garage, steam bath, EV charger, central vac, full theater, brick gazebo, large tilled garden, irrigation system & dock. Extra rooms include 25x22 foyer, 15x5 walk in pantry, 17x15 cedar closet, 2nd laundry room, pet washing room and one of the most amazing covered patios in Central Illinois.
7 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $1,650,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Reditus Laboratories said 361 additional cases of the Delta variant and its sub-variants were detected during a sequencing run on Aug. 12. Those cases were comprised of people from all over Illinois, and accounted for 99% of all sequenced positives.
Brian Satorius, 47, of Petersburg was pronounced dead in Springfield on Friday after first responders removed him from a grain bin he became trapped in in rural Petersburg, Menard County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Hollis said.
After opening for one week of classes, one Illinois school district moved to virtual learning last week due to an increase in cases of COVID-19, district officials said.
Dog owners passionately defend their dog breed of choice, but is your precious poodle really smarter than a Labrador retriever?
The Bloomington-Normal Area Convention and Visitors Bureau is releasing details about a "celebrated national event" planned in June.
Pritzker to order statewide mask mandate and require vaccines for educators from kindergarten to college
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is expected to double down Thursday on his efforts to deal with a resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic’s delta variant as schools reopen by requiring all educators from kindergarten through college to be vaccinated.
Jelani J.J. Day was reported missing Wednesday by his family and an Illinois State University faculty member.
BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington woman is demanding a jury trial in federal court for her 25-year-old son, saying the McLean County Sheriff’s Offic…
Authorities were investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed three members of a southwestern Illinois family.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday announced new measures to address rising COVID rates. Here's what to know.