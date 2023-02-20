EUREKA — Donald and Margaret (Kehr) Porzelius of Secor celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.

Donald and Margaret were married on Feb. 22, 1958 at Yellowcreek Mennonite Church, Goshen, Ind.

They will celebrate in Eureka with a gathering and meal with immediate family.

Donald and Margaret are the parents of Sheryl (Rick) Etna Green, Ind.; and Carolyn (Rollie) Springer, Morton, IL. They have six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Donald is a farmer, insurance agent and draftsman’s assistant, and Margaret is a homemaker, seamstress and nurse’s aide.