6 Bedroom Home in Normal - $379,900

If Space, Open Concept, Modern Amenities and Technology Upgrades are what you're looking for in your next home, then this IS the Home For YOU!! This incredible SIX Bedroom 3.5 bath home is FULL of modern updates and upgrades!! This Custom-Built Franke home is a contractor's dream. Features a zoned HVAC system, a heat pump system which results in a discounted Cornbelt metering rate. Garage is HEATED and COOLED with a Daikin, 2 ton, 19 seer, mini-split system. Main floor boasts beautiful hardwood throughout the whole floor, with modern built-in shelves surrounding the beautiful electric fireplace. Also on the main floor is a flex space front room that could be used as a designated dining room, a large office space, or an additional play area for the kids. The kitchen is full of updates like full quartz countertops, stainless appliances, a walk-in pantry and even a bluetooth speaker can light. Upstairs you have 4 sizeable bedrooms including a master with vaulted ceilings and beautiful wood floors that lead out to a master 2nd story private deck overlooking the fully fenced back yard. Master bath has modern amenities including a jetted jacuzzi tub and separate standup shower. The 2nd floor also boasts a large and modern laundry and a second full bath with double sinks. In the basement you'll find another family room along with 2 more sizeable bedrooms and yet another full bath. All bathrooms (except master) have bluetooth speaker fan lights. Every bedroom has hidden hdmi wired from closet to wall tv. Outside you have another main level entertaining deck that leads down to a patio with a hot tub that can stay for new owners. Exterior natural gas supply present for outdoor grilling and the entire open back yard is fully fenced. Every room is wired with ethernet. All lights are efficient LED. Home features Eufy camera system than can stay. iPad to run home automation can stay. Full home 16 KW Generac home generator stays. 1 Year Old 7-person hot tub stays. All appliances including washer and dryer stay.