6 Bedroom Home in Normal - $379,900

If Space, Open Concept, Modern Amenities and Technology Upgrades are what you're looking for in your next home, then this IS the Home For YOU!! This incredible SIX Bedroom 3.5 bath home is FULL of modern updates and upgrades!! This Custom-Built Franke home is a contractor's dream. Features a zoned HVAC system, a heat pump system which results in a discounted Cornbelt metering rate. Garage is HEATED and COOLED with a Daikin, 2 ton, 19 seer, mini-split system. Main floor boasts beautiful hardwood throughout the whole floor, with modern built-in shelves surrounding the beautiful electric fireplace. Also on the main floor is a flex space front room that could be used as a designated dining room, a large office space, or an additional play area for the kids. The kitchen is full of updates like full quartz countertops, stainless appliances, a walk-in pantry and even a bluetooth speaker can light. Upstairs you have 4 sizeable bedrooms including a master with vaulted ceilings and beautiful wood floors that lead out to a master 2nd story private deck overlooking the fully fenced back yard. Master bath has modern amenities including a jetted jacuzzi tub and separate standup shower. The 2nd floor also boasts a large and modern laundry and a second full bath with double sinks. In the basement you'll find another family room along with 2 more sizeable bedrooms and yet another full bath. All bathrooms (except master) have bluetooth speaker fan lights. Every bedroom has hidden hdmi wired from closet to wall tv. Outside you have another main level entertaining deck that leads down to a patio with a hot tub that can stay for new owners. Exterior natural gas supply present for outdoor grilling and the entire open back yard is fully fenced. Every room is wired with ethernet. All lights are efficient LED. Home features Eufy camera system than can stay. iPad to run home automation can stay. Full home 16 KW Generac home generator stays. 1 Year Old 7-person hot tub stays. All appliances including washer and dryer stay.
6 Bedroom Home in Normal - $379,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Officers said a Normal man died just before midnight Saturday.
Aug. 26, 1994 - March 21, 2022
One of the latest filings in a lawsuit brought by the business partner of Reditus Laboratories CEO Dr. Aaron Rossi alleges that threats have been made against witnesses who spoke against Rossi’s “pillaging” of the company.
Let's test your knowledge with today's question from Bill Flick.
A home just a few doors down from Glenn Elementary will be purchased by the Town of Normal with the intent to put it back in the housing market.
NORMAL — A year ago, Illinois State's Antonio Reeves put his name into the NBA Draft before withdrawing it during the summer and returning to …
Ryan Pedon made the first official hiring to his Illinois State basketball coaching staff by naming Walter Offatt as assistant coach.
Originally set to open in April, the 76,000-square-foot facility near the intersection of Washington Street and Veterans Parkway in Bloomington is now looking at an early July opening date.
The Pass Pub & Grill, 2303 E. Washington St. in Bloomington, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.
Illinois State's new head basketball coach, Ryan Pedon, talks about what lies ahead for the Redbird program in a question-and-answer chat with beat reporter Jim Benson.