6 Bedroom Home in Normal - $195,000

Check out this 6-bedroom, 2 bath, quad level home, lots of square footage for the money!! It features a 2-bedroom suite with a kitchen and living space on first floor . The other 4 bedrooms are on the 2nd floor above grade. Main level features a large kitchen with island, family room and dining room. This property has a detached 22x24 garage with a small shed on a corner lot located in North Normal. Hot water heat 2006, Roof is approx. 10 years old. 3 window AC units to remain, no central air. Electrical has a breaker box. NONE of the appliances are included in sale. House is sold "As Is". Close to ISU, Up Town Normal the Constitution Trail, Casey's and more. Lowest basement level is unfinished for lots of storage. Aluminum siding on exterior. Showing's will start Friday at 9AM. No showing after 6:30pm no showing before 9am. All offers presented as THEY COME IN! Owner WILL MAKE A DECISION ON OFFERS ON OR BEFORE Tuesday March 8th at 11AM.