Check out this 6-bedroom, 2 bath, quad level home, lots of square footage for the money!! It features a 2-bedroom suite with a kitchen and living space on first floor . The other 4 bedrooms are on the 2nd floor above grade. Main level features a large kitchen with island, family room and dining room. This property has a detached 22x24 garage with a small shed on a corner lot located in North Normal. Hot water heat 2006, Roof is approx. 10 years old. 3 window AC units to remain, no central air. Electrical has a breaker box. NONE of the appliances are included in sale. House is sold "As Is". Close to ISU, Up Town Normal the Constitution Trail, Casey's and more. Lowest basement level is unfinished for lots of storage. Aluminum siding on exterior. Showing's will start Friday at 9AM. No showing after 6:30pm no showing before 9am. All offers presented as THEY COME IN! Owner WILL MAKE A DECISION ON OFFERS ON OR BEFORE Tuesday March 8th at 11AM.
6 Bedroom Home in Normal - $195,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
"A kind soul taken too early" was one description of Willie Brown, a former State Farm executive who played a leadership role in many community service and charitable projects. He died Saturday at age 74.
A U.S. flag billowing 50 feet high just off Interstate 74 acted as a beacon Tuesday afternoon, bringing together Central Illinoisans in support of a convoy of truckers calling for an end to COVID-related mandates.
A trial date has been set for a Bloomington doctor accused of sexual assault, but a McLean County judge is weighing a motion that would limit some evidence the defense wants to present.
Another convoy of truckers heralding messages of freedom is set to pass through the Twin Cities on Saturday.
State Sen. Tom Cullerton, D-Villa Park, resigned his seat and will reportedly plead guilty next month to federal corruption charges.
The driver of a McLean County Unit 5 school bus was ticketed this afternoon after hitting a parked vehicle, Normal police said.
Ohio State assistant coach Ryan Pedon was named as Illinois State's new basketball coach after the Redbirds lost in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.
McLean County Unit 5 is considering eliminating 38 teaching positions to help address the structural deficit. Most of the reductions would be through attrition, retirements and involuntary transfers, but reductions in force may be needed.
Now 20 years old, Leah Marlene Grehan's eccentric vibes have earned her a "golden ticket" to Hollywood in this season’s "American Idol" contest.
Let's test your knowledge with today's question from Bill Flick.