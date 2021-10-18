 Skip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Normal - $175,000

Rare Find! 6-Bed Home in Pleasant Hills North! The main floor offers inviting appeal with natural lighting in the living and dining rooms. The kitchen features ample cabinet space, desk, and eat-in bar. Three bedrooms up include a Master en-suite. Lower Level features three additional bedrooms and a full bath, unfinished family room, create endless opportunities for relaxation or entertainment. Oversized garage with bump out. Major updates include: Roof and Fridge 2013; Water Heater 2019; Guest Bath 2020; Stove, HVAC, and Master bath 2021. Desirable neighborhood, close proximity to schools, and prime dining and shopping. Seller offering $5,000 allowance towards exterior painting and carpet!!

