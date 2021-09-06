Lots of room to grow for that extra garage/machine shed to West of the house! Great investment or starter home or home for those wanting to renovate/refurbish. Lots of potential. Home has many renovation projects/updates under way that need to be finished. Only building behind home that goes with this parcel is the 2 car detached garage. All other outbuildings to S of home do not go with this property! Large lot to W of home/driveway ready to be built on. 2 large patio's. 2 car att garage. Double staircase. Double cov porch. 3 custom fp's. Lots of character for those willing to put in some work. See for miles from kitchen/private patio. Open kitchen w/ large breakfast bar. Driveway W of house goes with property, driveway E of house does not. Large white PVC stakes in yard are approx lot lines. New roof, soffit, furnace, wtr htr, drywall, windows, siding, elec fixtures, gutters & chimney tuck pointing (and much more!). Few minutes from McLean or Heyworth. See approx lot lines from McGIS site & HD well & septic info in Docs. All "reasonable" offers considered. Great country living only minutes from Bloomington.
6 Bedroom Home in Mclean - $144,900
