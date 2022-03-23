 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Hudson - $599,000

Take a look at this updated 6 bedroom home in desirable lake Bloomington! Situated on a flat 5 acre parcel, this property is perfect for a family looking for more space. Functional floor plan featuring 2 story entryway, main floor master and open concept living area. This home is equipped with a geothermal HVAC system, on-suite bathroom for secondary bedroom, large basement rec room and plenty of space for the in-laws in the basement! Schedule your showing today.

