Spacious Two story, 6 bed, 3 full bath home on a corner lot overlooking Franklin Park. Mature shade trees surrounding the home. 9+ foot ceilings and large windows to create an open feel and tons of natural light. Kitchen has great cabinets and built in fixtures for storage. House offers two ornate fireplaces sold as is, one in the kitchen and one in the living room. Master bedroom next to the living room with oak hardwood and carpet inlay. Front dining room boasts large windows viewing the park across the street. Oak hardwood floors featured in the front bedroom/office next to it. Off the kitchen is another office space or mudroom connecting to the first floor full bath. Beautiful sunroom with windows on all three sides, AC unit and heater. Could be used as a playroom, rec room, or additional family room. Stairs from the sunroom lead to a full unfinished dry basement. Upstairs features 4 bedrooms and one full bath. In the past this was used as an apartment with full kitchen hookups still available. 2 separate electric bills for the upstairs and downstairs. Detached 2 car garage with an updated door opener 2020. New furnace and AC in 2019. New shingles, gutters, carpet, kitchen counters, tile & backsplash in 2018. Refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer stay with the house and are sold as is. (Ice maker does not work)
6 Bedroom Home in El Paso - $159,900
