Beautiful one of a kind private Estate w/ no backyard neighbors. Custom security gate built for added privacy. First floor master features tray ceilings, with incredible bath that offers double shower, oversized Jacuzzi Tub, walk in closet w/ new custom shelving/storage. Huge 2 story great room w/ palatial views with an open concept kitchen featuring granite counter tops, high end appliances, and custom pantry. Second floor has 4 good sized bedrooms with 2 full baths. Walk out basement w/ 6th bedroom and 2 full baths, one of kind custom flooring, family room, bar/game room, and your very own Theater room. Step out to one of the biggest pools in Bloomington! Features include: fountain in sitting area, wading area, deep area, slide, diving board, new pool house, new landscaping, and complete privacy! Garage is a car owners dream, enough room for 4 cars, new epoxy floor and custom storage cabinets. This one has it all! Do not miss out!
6 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $995,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Authorities on Friday released body camera footage and 911 call recordings of an officer-involved shooting on Aug. 30 in Normal.
We have final scores from all around the area for Friday's and Saturday's games.
Normal police said its investigations division will continue monitoring the allegations and “any crime of this nature.”
Monday's opening of a Texas Roadhouse Restaurant on Bloomington's east side comes after nearly two years of planning and construction. It will employ 225 people.
When The Pantagraph asked readers their recollections of 9/11, several offered the same specific memory: Seeing Air Force One over Central Illinois the afternoon of the attacks. So was this reality or just urban legend?
It was more community service than revenue stream for the McDowell family. Yet, as they step away — at age 60 and after 23 years — they will tell you it is “bittersweet.”
Founder and CEO RJ Scaringe drove the company’s inaugural R1T pickup off the production line for customer delivery.
It took a two-hour battle for a Warrensburg man to catch a monstrous, 750-pound alligator in Mississippi — and it had an ancient surprise inside.
Proposals for a new Love's truck stop and RV park in northwest Normal are moving forward, now with limitations on the height of the gas station's high-rise sign.
Multiple victims were reported shot in southern Illinois late Thursday afternoon and three suspects who crashed their getaway vehicle into a passenger train remained on the loose, authorities said.