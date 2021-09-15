6 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $995,000

Beautiful one of a kind private Estate w/ no backyard neighbors. Custom security gate built for added privacy. First floor master features tray ceilings, with incredible bath that offers double shower, oversized Jacuzzi Tub, walk in closet w/ new custom shelving/storage. Huge 2 story great room w/ palatial views with an open concept kitchen featuring granite counter tops, high end appliances, and custom pantry. Second floor has 4 good sized bedrooms with 2 full baths. Walk out basement w/ 6th bedroom and 2 full baths, one of kind custom flooring, family room, bar/game room, and your very own Theater room. Step out to one of the biggest pools in Bloomington! Features include: fountain in sitting area, wading area, deep area, slide, diving board, new pool house, new landscaping, and complete privacy! Garage is a car owners dream, enough room for 4 cars, new epoxy floor and custom storage cabinets. This one has it all! Do not miss out!