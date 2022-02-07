Don't miss this opportunity to purchase one of the best homes on this private street and subdivision. You will enter the custom built home in a two story foyer with direct access to a beautiful study that would make a great office. Further into the home you will find a large custom kitchen with all of the amenities. Adjoining the kitchen in this open floor plan you will enjoy a large family room with lots of wood trim and a fireplace. From the family room you will see the natural light that comes from the folding doors that can be opened up to the large 3 season room with another fireplace. Also adjoining the kitchen is a Hearth room with another fireplace. A great place for dining in addition to the formal dining room. The basement is almost entirely finished with a theatre room, pool table area (table stays), work out room and a custom built bar like you would find in a commercial establishment. 2 zoned furnaces, 6 bedrooms, 4 full and 1 half bath, fir pit off of stone patio, separate basketball court, walk in steam shower in basement full bath
6 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $849,900
