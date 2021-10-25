Knapp Builders Custom 6 Bedrooms, 5 baths, 5 car heated garage, with fenced back yard on a corner lot. Over 2000 Sq. Ft on Main floor with 1st floor master, office and dining room with open kitchen and great room. 2nd bedroom on 1st floor used as office with French doors. Two suites on 2nd floor separated by a catwalk. Open Lower level with finished family room, kitchen, 2 more bedrooms, bath, exercise/toy room and a hobby room. Extra stairway from garage to basement. Large storage room with shelving. Plantation shutters on all 3 levels. Newer carpet, paint and trim. Newer quartz countertops in Master bath 2021. Main floor laundry room and additional laundry in master closet. 8 ft. walk-in tiled shower, jacuzzi tub, built-ins and separate make-up area outside of master bath. Extra unfinished space above garage that can be finished too. Central Vac. Aggregate patio 29 x 16. 220 Electric service in garage. Nest doorbell, door lock and thermostat too. Almost 6000 Sq. Ft. Agent Interest.
6 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $535,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Finals area rolling in throughout Central Illinois. Check them out here:
"This unfortunate situation was the result of a technical issue by a third-party vendor that has since been resolved," Advocate Health and Hospitals Corp. said in a statement.
The director of the Bloomington Public Library said they’ll be using more scrutiny when selecting books to be highlighted in a monthly display in the building.
McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder identified a Bloomington man as the victim in a fatal apartment fire.
A prosecutor called the actions a “catastrophic breach of trust.” The teacher and coach is also the former mayor of Saunemin.
Authorities on Tuesday said one person died in an overnight two-alarm apartment building fire in the 600 block of West Market Street. Five others were taken to hospitals.
The concert is June 17 at the Interstate Center. The festival previously was held in Peoria and Taylorville.
Prosecutors say a Bloomington man had less than 15 grams of heroin on Oct. 17.
The Mattoon, El Paso-Gridley, Prairie Central and Eureka school systems are listed.
Kevin Verastegui, 27, is charged with one count of class 2 felony theft of between $10,000 and $100,000, and court documents show he obtained the money “by deception.”