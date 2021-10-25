6 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $535,000

Knapp Builders Custom 6 Bedrooms, 5 baths, 5 car heated garage, with fenced back yard on a corner lot. Over 2000 Sq. Ft on Main floor with 1st floor master, office and dining room with open kitchen and great room. 2nd bedroom on 1st floor used as office with French doors. Two suites on 2nd floor separated by a catwalk. Open Lower level with finished family room, kitchen, 2 more bedrooms, bath, exercise/toy room and a hobby room. Extra stairway from garage to basement. Large storage room with shelving. Plantation shutters on all 3 levels. Newer carpet, paint and trim. Newer quartz countertops in Master bath 2021. Main floor laundry room and additional laundry in master closet. 8 ft. walk-in tiled shower, jacuzzi tub, built-ins and separate make-up area outside of master bath. Extra unfinished space above garage that can be finished too. Central Vac. Aggregate patio 29 x 16. 220 Electric service in garage. Nest doorbell, door lock and thermostat too. Almost 6000 Sq. Ft. Agent Interest.