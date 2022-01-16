Welcome To This Impressively Updated & Maintained 1900 Home Designed By Renowned Architect Arthur Pillsbury & Boyhood Home Of Adlai Stevenson. Set Back From The Road On Nearly An Acre Of Land, It sits proudly On The N Side of Washington St, In Desirable Founders Grove. From The Road, You'll Admire Its Covered Porch & Concrete Piazza, Hipped Roof and Beautiful Stucco Exterior. Inside Ft. 9ft Ceilings, Crown Molding, Gleaming Hardwoods, Charming Built-Ins & Stained Glass Windows. Renovations Include Kitchen, Pantry, 3 Baths, 2nd Story Office, Attic, 3 Car Garage & More!! All The Mechanicals Have Been Updated While Keeping The Design Integrity Intact. New Wiring, Plumbing, Sewer & Roof. Enjoy The Lush, Secluded Backyard & Pergola Perfect For Relaxing & Entertaining! Such a rare and unique opportunity. To own, love & cherish a piece of history in East Bloomington.
6 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $490,000
