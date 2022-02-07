6 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $450,000

Wonderful Ranch home situated on corner lot in Hathorne II! This 6 Bedroom 4 Full bath home features open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, 4 seasons room, top of line kitchen with plenty of table space, separate dining room and home office. Large master with walk in closets, access to balcony, whirlpool tub and separate shower. Spacious Walk out basement with wet bar and plenty for storage. HVAC 2014, Roof 2018, Radon mitigation system 2018. Do not miss out on this one!