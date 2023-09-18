Come experience a piece of local history known as the Burr House. This 6 Bed, 6 Bath Italianate Style Masterpiece originally built for Lumen and Mary Burr is located just across the street from Historic Franklin Park. The home boasts original custom features like walnut bookcases in both the dining and family room, 3 Italian marble fireplaces with a 4th brick fireplace in the family room, Oak hardwood floors throughout the entire 1st and 2nd floor, yet boasts updated features such as the convenient modern kitchen with heated tile floor, new in '20 AC air handler, and in '21 major exterior renovation including the moldings, roof, gutter, foundation, and paint. At just over a half acre lot the spacious manicured grounds located just across from historic Franklin Park is filled with many flowering bushes, 25+ David Austin Roses, trumpet vines, clematis, and many many more beautiful species. Encircling the home is the classic iron fence dated back to 1893. From a lovely single family home to a Bed and Breakfast this grand home gives unlimited opportunities to you.