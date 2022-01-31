6 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $415,000

Check out this lovely SIX bedroom, 3.5 bath house with finished basement and three car garage! The first floor features a cozy family room with gas fireplace and built-ins, spacious eat-in kitchen space, kitchen with lots of counter space an island and pantry, formal dinning room and living room. The second floor features five bedrooms, and two full bathrooms and a designated laundry room. Master bedroom features double vanity, tiled shower and large walk-in closet. The fully finished basement features 1 additional bedroom and an office with an egress window, 1 full bath, family room and unfinished storage. Large yard with deck and screened in porch area. Roof 2012, Furnance 2013, AC 2014, All second floor carpet is three years old.