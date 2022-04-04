6 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $400,000

Calling all investors and buyers looking for acreage in town! This one of a kind property is a rare find! Tons of potential in this 6 bed 5 and a half bath home on just over 6.6 acres in town! This home features a 52x69 pool room with wet-bar sauna and full bathroom, 6 car garage, large pond and a creek that runs along the back of the property, multiple fireplaces, Multiple living areas, tons of renovations that need wrapped up including flooring throughout and a new kitchen with cabinets in place, a brand new $30,000 tri zoned HVAC system installed by Nordine, soffit and facia work, electrical work and new box, tons of drywall work, fresh paint throughout most of the interior and large portion of the exterior, the plumbing has been inspected and any leaks were taken care of, most bathrooms have been remodeled or in the process of remodel. Truly a one of a kind property with so much potential. Property Sold "As Is"