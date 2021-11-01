 Skip to main content
  • Updated
6 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $390,000

Beautiful SIX bedroom, open concept home with stunning cathedral ceiling family room, main-floor master and full finished basement! So many updates including water heater Dec 2019; garage door openers 2017; full roof tear-off and new 20 year shingles 2016; granite countertops, undercabinet lighting, crown molding on cabinets and tile backsplash 2013; master and half-bath granite vanity tops 2013; stainless appliances 2013; deck stained Sept 2021.... and so much more! This home has been meticulously maintained and is move-in ready!

