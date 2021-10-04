 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

6 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $384,900

6 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $384,900

Custom built home by O'Neal builders. 6 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. Beautiful tile and exquisite finishes throughout. Kitchen boasts granite counter-tops, a breakfast island with additional seating, extra counter space, self closing cabinets, wine rack and a large pantry. Sliding glass doors to the custom built deck off the kitchen overlook the professionally landscaped yard. The first floor also includes laundry, bathroom, and bedroom. Lower level has the 6th bedroom and large family room. Four spacious bedrooms upstairs includes the primary with en-suite featuring his and her sinks, a jetted soaker tub, fully tiled custom shower and a massive closet.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News