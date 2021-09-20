WOW!!! Fantastic home in Grove on Kickapoo Creek. This home features 6 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and a 3 car garage. It has beautiful spacious kitchen with granite countertops, SS appliances, undercounter lighting, tiled backsplash, breakfast bar and huge island perfect for the prep, presentation, and after school projects. New luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the entire first floor. (2020). Large pantry room/utility closet, built in lockers in mud room. Separate flex room at entrance currently being used as an office. Terrific sized bedrooms with large closets upstairs plus a 2nd floor laundry. Walkout lower level perfect for entertaining or just chilling out has additional 2 bedrooms, and a full bath. New water heater (2020). Back yard is deep and can be enjoyed from the walkout basement or second story deck. This one is a show stopper with lots of space and charm.
6 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $360,000
