Once in a Lifetime Opportunity to own The Davis Home at 1102 E. Jefferson! Placed regally atop a sprawling double corner lot on a picturesque brick street, this 10,000+ sq. ft. gem earned it's placement on the Historical Tour with rich character & charm! Awe inspiring architectural details throughout every square foot include gorgeous trim, hardwood floors, built-ins, pocket doors, high ceilings and more! The stunning gourmet kitchen is sure to inspire one's inner chef w/ 3 ovens, 2 dishwashers a large island, ample custom cabinetry and an abundance of natural light! 3 level deck and multiple oudoor living spaces! Transformed in the 1990's to host multiple suites/apartments, the Davis Home is an amazing opportunity for not only multi-generational living, but also Airbnb investors! With 6 bedrooms, 6.5 baths, a finished attic & basement, 4 kitchens & a 5 car garage, one could imagine the income potential!
6 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $325,000
